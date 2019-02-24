CIF Northern California basketball playoffs announced; see where local teams are seeded

The real fun starts now.
High school basketball action within the Sac-Joaquin Section tournament didn’t necessarily mark the end for regional teams who tasted defeat in the semifinal or final rounds. There is new life for those teams with the start of the CIF Northern California rounds that span six divisions each for boys and girls.
And for those programs fresh off winning section championships, there is a chance for sustained momentum, though two area champions are miffed at their low NorCal seeds.
All told, nine area boys teams are dotted across the brackets and 16 in girls brackets.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Sheldon earned the No. 2 in the boys Open Division — the best of the best — after rallying to defeat Modesto Christian 64-61 on Saturday night at Golden 1 Center to win the section Division I championship.
Sheldon is the defending NorCal Open champion and starts with a bye along with Cal-Hi State No. 1 Salesian of Richmond, the top NorCal Open seed. Sheldon’s “home” playoff games could very well wind up at Cosumnes River College, as the CIF requires heavy-draw teams to have ample seating.
Sheldon is deep, experienced and hungry, and it may get a boost with the return of its top player. Marcus Bagley, a 6-foot-8 national recruit junior guard/wing, has not played in the postseason as he nurses a sore back.
“We know it’s going to be tough and that Salesian is very tough,” Sheldon coach Joey Rollings said of the Open bracket. “But maybe we’ll have Marcus come back and we’ve traveled all over (the state for games).
“We couldn’t have that (potential NorCal title) game at our place, and we know they can’t have it at (Salesian’s due to inadequate seating), so it will be a neutral court no matter where we go.”
The Sacramento Dragons earned the No. 1 seed in girls Division I after edging Antelope for the section D-II title. The Dragons open with a bye and could face No. 8 McClatchy in the second round in a meeting of decades-long Metro League rivals.
Antelope is the No. 7 seed in D-I.
But section championship success did not grant every team a favorable seed in the NorCals.
Bradshaw Christian beat Christian Brothers 52-49 in the section D-III girls final but was awarded a surprisingly low No. 16 seed in D-II. The NorCal tournament the past two seasons has been seeded based on competitive equity and not enrollment like decades past, as the selection committee breaks down strength of schedules, sections and head-to-head competition.
The Pride were deemed worthy of D-II status but deemed the lowest-rated team in that bracket. This is the first time an area section champion has landed a No. 16 seed. Bradshaw Christian has already proven it can win as an underdog, plowing through the section playoffs as a No. 8 seed. It is in a field that includes teams that did not reach a section final in No. 7 Cosumnes Oaks, No. 14 Whitney and No. 15 Elk Grove.
Meanwhile, Christian Brothers has gone from section-title game loss despair to sudden good fortune. The Falcons landed the top seed in D-III and can host all the way through the NorCal finals, as that round for all divisions will be held at home sites on March 5, a Tuesday.
West Campus three-peated as section D-IV girls champion, topping Union Mine 49-45 in overtime, and was moved up to D-III for the NorCal rounds, but only as a No. 13 seed. Union Mine is the No. 16 seed and opens at Christian Brothers.
The Folsom boys lost to Modesto Christian in the section D-I semifinals and landed a No. 9 seed in NorCal D-I play after competing in the Open last season.
The D-II boys bracket includes five area teams: No. 3 Grant, No. 7 Sacramento, No. 12 Rio Americano, No. 13 Rocklin and No. 15 Oak Ridge.
For complete brackets: cifstate.org
CIF Northern California Regional Basketball Championships
Comments