CIF NorCal Regional playoffs, Division III: Union Mine 54, Christian Brothers 47

Falcons guard Bria Shine (C) (41) and Diamondbacks center Carley Zaragoza (C) (33) prepare to start the first round of the CIF NorCal Regional playoffs, Division III girls bracket as No. 1 Christian Brothers, faces No. 16 Union Mine at Christian Brothers on February 22, 2019 in Sacramento.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Falcons head coach Shandyn Foster watches.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Diamondbacks Alli McDonald (C) (23) passes a ball around Falcons guard Chance Sims (C) (20) in the first half.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Falcons guard Bria Shine (C) (41) blocks the shot of Diamondbacks Alli McDonald (C) (23).
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Diamondbacks center Carley Zaragoza (C) (33) pulls down a rebound in front of Falcons guard Bria Shine (C) (41).
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Falcons Karli Cooper (1) defends Diamondbacks guard Mayci Ball (4).
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Diamondbacks center Carley Zaragoza (C) (33) and Falcons guard Bria Shine (C) (41) battle for a rebound.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Falcons guard Bria Shine (C) (41) saves a ball from going out of bounds.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Falcons guard Bria Shine (C) (41) reacts to a hit in the first half.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Falcons guard Chance Sims (C) (20) is fouled by Diamondbacks Alli McDonald (C) (23).
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Diamondbacks Zoie Boren (24) reaches in to foul Falcons Faith Mucheru (2).
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Falcons guard Bria Shine (C) (41) drives to the basket.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Falcons guard Bria Shine (C) (41) is fouled by Diamondbacks guard Mayci Ball (4) as she drives past Alli McDonald (C) (23).
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com