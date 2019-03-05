High School Sports

Sheldon repeats as CIF NorCal Open champion; what makes this team so hard to beat

By Joe Davidson

March 05, 2019 10:24 PM

The dream season continues with one final lap to complete.

Sheldon High School trailed early Tuesday night against a familiar opponent, roared back and coasted home, downing rival Modesto Christian 57-48 in the CIF Northern California Open Division boys basketball championship.

An overflow setting at Cosumnes River College soaked in the new era of NorCal competition - programs from the valley playing at the highest level, whisking away Bay Area powerhouse teams of national renown. It was entertaining, it was defensive minded, and it was a balanced team effort with extra passes, trust and unity that pushed the Huskies to the last game of a long, exhausting season.

Sheldon will play another familiar outfit Saturday in the CIF State finals at Golden 1 Center. Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth won the Southern California Regional championship 83-73 over Mater Dei of Santa Ana.

Sierra Canyon, a high-profile program with the sons of retired NBA players dotted on the roster, beat Sheldon last season.

Sheldon beat Modesto Christian 64-61 at Golden 1 Center 10 days earlier in a similarly exciting show. The other tally of note out of all of this is that of the four final schools in the prestigious state Open Division - the big boys - the lone public school is Sheldon.

And the players are proud of that fact, championing their cause that a public school can stand tall in a continuing era that shows the private schools overwhelmingly dominate the Open in football and basketball.

“Saturday will be a statement game,” Sheldon senior guard Kaito Williams said. “We’re the only public school. We’re showing it can be done.”

Said fellow senior guard Justin Nguyen, the team catalyst, “It feels good to do this, especially as a public school. Not many do this.”

Sheldon (24-10) has done it two years in succession at this stage, making regional history in becoming the first to repeat in Northern California’s highest classification. Two years ago, Woodcreek of Roseville topped Sheldon in the NorCal Open finals, a double-bonus for public school success.

Sheldon has two NorCal championships since 2013 under coach Joey Rollings. The one piece of hardware missing in a trophy case that also includes five Sac-Joaquin Section titles this decade is a state banner.

“That’s the one thing we haven’t done yet,” Rollings said.

Sheldon trailed 9-0 against Modesto Christian, settled down, and then took off, using a 16-0 run to gain control. It was 32-26 at the half and 43-37 after three, and the Huskies sailed from there.

“Sometimes it happens,” Rollings said of slow starts. “Little nervous and a little tired from the 30-minute warm up. But that’s basketball. Down nine, then up, and we’re good to go.”

Nguyen was again superb at point guard, scoring a game-high 18 points, setting up the offense and hitting 4 of 6 3-point shots.

Sheldon is made up of home-grown student-athletes from within the Elk Grove Unified School District. The biggest name on the roster was a big-name addition in Marcus Bagley, a 6-foot-8 national recruit junior who has a complete game. He spent his freshman season at Sierra Canyon, where his brother Marvin Bagley III was a prep All-American before an All-American season at Duke last season. That Bagley is a key player for the best Kings team in more than a decade. He regularly attends Sheldon games to support his brother.

Marcus Bagley joined a Sheldon team that was already the best in Northern California entering the season. He had 10 points and four rebounds for Sheldon against Modesto Christian, easing back into the flow of things after missing most of the playoffs with a sore back.

Sheldon’s balance and depth is remarkable, and it overwhelms teams. It was collectively too much for Modesto Christian, a longtime power that was coming off a 56-55 win over unbeaten Salesian of Richmond, ranked second in the country by MaxPreps. Sheldon defeated De La Salle of Concord in the other NorCal Open semifinal. Sheldon was 0-2 against De La Salle this decade in NorCal play.

Kaito Williams had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and five deflections in a stirring all-around effort. Josh Williams had seven points, six rebounds and two blocked shots. Xavion Brown had eight points, seven rebounds and five assists. Xavier Brown, Darren Tobias, Dontrel Hewlett and Pierce Davis all contributed for Sheldon.

There is no ego on this team, just one united goal to win the final game.

“We have 10 to 12 guys who can play and score,” Nguyen said. “No one minds who scores. We do anything to win.”

Aaron Murphy led Modesto Christian (27-8) with 11 points. The 6-7 forward is headed to UC Davis to play for coach Jim Les, who attended Tuesday’s game.

Boys

Open Division

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 2 Sheldon 57, No. 4 Modesto Christian 48

SoCal: No. 1 Sierra Canyon 83, Mater Dei 73

Saturday’s final

Sheldon (24-10) vs. Sierra Canyon (31-3) at Golden 1 Center, 8 p.m.

Division I

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 1 James Logan 54, No. 2 Branson 49

SoCal: No. 6 Chino Hills 49, No. 1 Etiwanda 47

Friday’s final

James Logan (27-6) vs. Chino Hills (24-10) at Golden 1 Center, 8 p.m.

Division II

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 2 Campolindo 59, No. 9 Serra 38

SoCal: No. 3 Colony 77, No. 1 Rancho Cucamonga 75

Saturday’s final

Campolindo (26-7) vs. Colony (31-5) at Golden 1 Center, 4 p.m.

Division III

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 3 University-San Francisco 44, No. 8 Monterey 41

SoCal: No. 8 La Jolla Country Day 71, No. 6 Crescenta Valley 43

Friday’s final

University-San Francisco (28-9) vs. La Jolla Country Day (22-13) at Golden 1 Center, 4 p.m.

Division IV

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 5 Immanuel 60, No. 6 Wood 48

SoCal: No. 1 Ribet Academy 84, No. 3 Silverado 64

Saturday’s final

Immanuel (26-8) vs. Ribet Academy (26-3) at Golden 1 Center, noon

Division V

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 1 Mt. Shasta 80, No. 2 Dinuba 56

SoCal: No. 1 Foothill-Bakersfield 69, No. 2 Southwest SD 55

Friday’s final

Mt. Shasta (33-1) vs. Foothill-Bakersfield (23-11) at Golden 1 Center, noon

Division VI

NorCal: No. 1 Cornerstone Christian 59, No. 2 Redding Christian 57

(There is no CIF state final for D-VI)

Girls

Open Division

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 3 Pinewood 64, No. 4 Salesian 49

SoCal: No. 3 Sierra Canyon 74, No. 1 Clovis West 70

Saturday’s final

Pinewood (27-3) vs. Sierra Canyon (32-1) at Golden 1 Center, 6 p.m.

Division I

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 4 Bishop O’Dowd 68, No. 6 Bear Creek 59

SoCal: No. 2 Rosary Academy 62, No. 5 La Jolla Country Day 53

Friday’s final

Bishop O’Dowd (24-9) vs. Rosary Academy (26-8) at Golden 1 Center, 6 p.m.

Division II

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 1 Menlo School 53, No. 3 Enterprise 38

SoCal: No. 6 Rolling Hills Prep 54, No. 1 Mark Keppel 53

Saturday’s final

Menlo School (25-5) vs. Rolling Hills Prep (27-4) at Golden 1 Center, 2 p.m.

Division III

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 2 Oakland 49, No. 16 Union Mine 38

SoCal: No. 1 McFarland 68, No. 6 Palisades 66

Friday’s final

Oakland (29-5) vs. McFarland (31-5) at Golden 1 Center, 2 p.m.

Division IV

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 4 Oakland Tech 59, No. 2 Menlo-Atherton 46

SoCal: No. 1 Northview 44, No. 2 Oak Park 37

Saturday’s final

Oakland Tech (29-6) vs. Northview (31-5) at Golden 1 Center, 10 a.m.

Division V

Tuesday’s final

NorCal: No. 3 Caruthers 52, No. 1 St. Bernard’s 44

SoCal: No. 2 Ramona 61, No. 5 Anaheim 43

Friday’s final

Caruthers (31-4) vs. Ramona (23-12) at Golden 1 Center, 10 a.m.

Division VI

Tuesday’s final

No. 2 Etna 72, NorCal: No. 5 Forest Lake Christian 51

(There is no CIF state final for D-VI)

