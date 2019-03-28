Sacramento Bee Boys Basketball Coach of the Year for 2018-19: Steve Taylor, Rocklin

Sacramento Bee 2018-19 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

Steve Taylor, Rocklin High School

Steve Taylor stepped away from the coaching grind for six years, eager to reconnect with his family, to charge his batteries.

Then, he jumped right back into it at Rocklin High School as the boys coach three years ago. He returned because coaching is in him, and coaches live to see teams grow and develop. Winning is fun, too.

With Taylor steering the ship, the Thunder roared right back into the area forefront of a basketball powerhouse, earning him The Bee’s Coach of the Year honor for the 2018-19 season following a 27-6 season, the school’s best showing since Taylor led a 33-3 team a decade earlier.

Rocklin started this season 17-1, including an 87-52 rout of Jesuit to win the Mel Good Classic in Yuba City. The Thunder lost to Rio Americano 54-46 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs, then became road warriors and bounced higher seeds in the CIF Northern California Division II field.

Rocklin beat Clovis North in Fresno 83-72 and toppled defending CIF State champion Pleasant Valley in Chico 65-62 before the season ended in San Mateo with a 70-46 setback to Serra.

After the playoff wins, Taylor amused his team with his footwork and dance moves as he applauded their spirited effort as a resilient team.

His players enjoyed it just as much.

“When I got back into coaching,” Taylor said, “I felt 10 years younger and I feel the same way now. I’m looking forward to continuing to be in this role for as long as I can.”