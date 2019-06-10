The Bee’s Final Top 20 Softball Rankings

Whitney High School softball players dance in celebration of their first Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship Friday in Stockton. The Wildcats beat Tracy 16-6 for the title. jdavidson@sacbee.com

What’s the old saying in sports, any level?

It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.

For Whitney High School, the Wildcats of Placer County started a season of promise preseason ranked No. 12 by us know-it-all sorta at The Bee.

It was a fair starting point for a program that had not yet reached a Sac-Joaquin Section championship game since opening in 2003, and even the players and coaches agreed that rankings are earned.

Whitney earned every bit of its final No. 1 ranking as if finished as Section Division I champions, taking down defending champion Tracy.

Folsom had not been ranked in The Bee’s top 20 this entire decade as the Bulldogs labored through 6-win seasons.

But with an influx of talented freshmen, the Bulldogs rose to power, earning a brief Bee No. 1 ranking at mid season and finishing at No. 4.

1. Whitney 26-6



2. East Nicolaus 30-2-1



3. Elk Grove 18-11



4. Folsom 17-8



5. Del Oro 21-10



6. Sheldon 19-7



7. Del Campo 22-6



8. Cosumnes Oaks 17-6



9. Rocklin 17-9



10. Roseville 17-9



11. Yuba City 15-5-2



12. Vista del Lago 22-6



13. Oak Ridge 9-13



14. Sutter 23-5



15. St. Francis 17-10



16. Oakmont 14-8



17. Lincoln 15-12



18. Liberty Ranch 17-7



19. Ponderosa 13-8



20. Marysville 21-3

