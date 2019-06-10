High School Sports
The Bee’s Final Top 20 Softball Rankings
What’s the old saying in sports, any level?
It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.
For Whitney High School, the Wildcats of Placer County started a season of promise preseason ranked No. 12 by us know-it-all sorta at The Bee.
It was a fair starting point for a program that had not yet reached a Sac-Joaquin Section championship game since opening in 2003, and even the players and coaches agreed that rankings are earned.
Whitney earned every bit of its final No. 1 ranking as if finished as Section Division I champions, taking down defending champion Tracy.
Folsom had not been ranked in The Bee’s top 20 this entire decade as the Bulldogs labored through 6-win seasons.
But with an influx of talented freshmen, the Bulldogs rose to power, earning a brief Bee No. 1 ranking at mid season and finishing at No. 4.
1. Whitney 26-6
2. East Nicolaus 30-2-1
3. Elk Grove 18-11
4. Folsom 17-8
5. Del Oro 21-10
6. Sheldon 19-7
7. Del Campo 22-6
8. Cosumnes Oaks 17-6
9. Rocklin 17-9
10. Roseville 17-9
11. Yuba City 15-5-2
12. Vista del Lago 22-6
13. Oak Ridge 9-13
14. Sutter 23-5
15. St. Francis 17-10
16. Oakmont 14-8
17. Lincoln 15-12
18. Liberty Ranch 17-7
19. Ponderosa 13-8
20. Marysville 21-3
- Pete Dufour
How the teams were selected: The Bee’s baseball and softball All-Metro teams were picked by media members Joe Davidson, Pete Dufour and Cameron Salerno, based on observation, coaching input and with extra emphasis on team playoff success.
