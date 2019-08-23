Capital Christian hits its stride with four-touchdown outburst over Cosumnes Oaks

Cosumnes Oaks punts against Capital Christian during their game Friday night. Capital Christian won 32-7.

For a quarter and a half against Cosumnes Oaks on Friday night, Capital Christian didn’t look much like the team that went to the CIF Northern California Division 3-A championship.

But four touchdowns in less than five minutes gave the Cougars a lead they would never come close to relinquishing in a 32-7 win over the visiting Division I Wolfpack.

“They brought a lot of pressure on us,” Capital Christian coach CaseyTaylor said. “When teams do that, you have to make adjustments and catch them on some big plays that really opened it up.”

The Cougars held a dicey 3-0 lead over Cosumnes Oaks midway through the second quarter when Capital Christian burst through a Wolfpack punt formation. Robert Holt blocked the kick and the Cougars took over at the 13-yard line. Three plays later, Brevin Treadwell plowed into the end zone for a 9-0 lead with 6:31 to play in the half.

Then came the impressive part. The Cougars offense, which had looked a little sluggish, scored three quick-strike touchdowns inside of five minutes to put the game away by halftime.

After an interception set the Cougars up at the Wolfpack 40, quarterback Austin Amador rolled out on first down and floated a beautiful pass over two defenders to Mohamed Feika for a touchdown. It was 15-0 with 5:45 to play in the half.

Two drives later, on the first play of the drive, Amador hit Max Rodarte, who simply outran everybody for a touchdown. That made it 22-0 with 2:49 left in the half.

On their next possession, after another interception gave them the ball at the Wolfpack 24, Amador hit Isaiah Bass on the first play from scrimmage over the middle for a touchdown and a 29-0 lead with 2:01 left in the half.

In all it was four touchdowns in 4:30. That was all the Capital Christian defense would need. Isaiah Dunn had a pair of interceptions as the Cougars’ stout passing defense made it easy for their young offense.

Still, there are some kinks to work out. Amador tossed a pair of interceptions to go with his three touchdowns. More concerning to Taylor was that despite the flashy scoring, his offense wasn’t able to put together any long scoring drives. All of the Cougars’ scoring came on drives of three plays or less and all started on the Wolfpack’s side of the field.

Credit the defense for most of that.

“Our defense played outstanding,” Taylor said. “They did a great job and set the tone. They really gave us good field position.”