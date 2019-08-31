Injuries aside, No. 6 Inderkum grinds out a win over seventh-ranked Del Oro

Inderkum’s Josiah Tyes outruns a gaggle of Del Oro defenders during his team’s 37-10 win Friday night.

In an era where passing is at a premium, Inderkum High School provide continued proof that teams can still win games while running the rock.

Inderkum coach Terry Stark has been with the program for 15 years but hasn’t picked up a nonconference win like Friday night. Behind a balanced wing-T rushing attack, the No. 6 Tigers rolled over Sierra Foothill League powerhouse No. 7 Del Oro 37-10 in Loomis.

“This may be our biggest preseason win ever,” Stark said. “We haven’t beat Del Oro at their place, so to do so tonight is big. Anytime you can beat a team like Del Oro, it’s special.”

Over the last few weeks, Inderkum has been hit hard by injuries. The most notable was to senior wide receiver Javi Daniels, who broke his foot last week in an opener against Elk Grove. The injury will likely end his season.

“Today’s win was for (No. 3 Javi Daniels),” Inderkum Running back Dino Watson said. “Our team is a brotherhood and we all have each other’s back.”

Inderkum rushed for nearly 500 yards. Watson rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns, Josiah Tyes ran for 146 yards and two scores, Wllie Hardy had 67 yards and a score and Aaron Espero rushed for 77 yards.

The offensive line consists of Kyle Coughlin, Nick Diez, Robert Fetuu, Toussaint Fisher, Sean Switzer and Joseph Taylor. The big men plowed the way for all that running.

“Our offense starts with the offensive line,” Stark said. “In order to be a good lineman in our offense, you almost have to be perfect. Our running backs aren’t anything without the offensive line.”

Watson had 79 yards in the first half, including a 31-yard touchdown gallop. That score gave the Tigers a 17-0 lead.

However, the Golden Eagles would not go away. A big kickoff return by running back Sheldon Conde, set up his own 1-yard touchdown. Conde finished with 66 yards.

Inderkum blew it open in the fourth quarter with 20 unanswered points to move to 2-0.

“Wins like this allow you to push your team harder,” Stark said. “Anytime you can get (Del Oro’s) attention with a big win like tonight, is huge. Next week’s practice should be fun.”