Rosemont strikes fast, takes 44-0 win over McClatchy in season opener

Rosemont players and coaches gather on the field after thumping McClatchy to open the season for both teams Friday night.

Rosemont started its 2019 season with a bang after a 44-0 shutout win over McClatchy High on Friday night at Rosemont.

Rosemont should have been coming off of a game against Florin last week, but Florin was forced to forfeit, taking playing time from the Wolverines.

“We would love to have played,” said coach Rick Wanlin. “I thought it would have been great, but we knew that McClatchy didn’t play either. So we were coming in here on a level playing ground, which I was pretty happy with.”

It turns out Rosemont didn’t need the reps.

Rosemont methodically moved the ball down the field on the opening drive, capping it off with a 5-yard touchdown catch by DeMarco Brodnax.

On McClatchy’s first offensive play, Rosemont defensive end Logan Angeles stripped the ball away from the running back and ran the fumble all the way back for a touchdown, putting the Wolverines up by 14 points in less than five minutes.

Things got no better for McClatchy, which fumbled on its next two possessions and suffered from costly false start penalties that prevented more offensive production.

Rosemont’s offense continued to push forward in the second quarter with Brodnax catching touchdown receptions from 26 and 20 yards, increasing the lead to 30-0 by halftime.

Running backs Zion Gedeon and Nick Lopez racked up the yards in the backfield, combining for nearly 140 yards and two touchdowns, pushing the gap to 44-0.

Adding insult to injury, the Lions fumbled on their last two possessions, turning the ball over and ensuring a shutout win for Rosemont.

Rosemont quarterback Kyle Masterson totaled 227 yards 3 touchdowns and said having more practice in place of the forfeited game was beneficial.

“We felt more prepared because we had a lot more time to practice and work on what we needed to,” Masterson said. “It went a lot smoother than I thought it would go. Everything felt right and felt good before the game. I came out and just did what I could.”

Wanlin said that he “pretty happy” with the result, but warned his team not to get complacent following a big win.

“We just preach to the kids ‘Don’t be satisfied.’ This ain’t enough. You know, we’re going to be in here on Monday running. We’re going to push these kids super hard.”

Rosemont moves to 2-0 on the year with Dixon up next while McClatchy drops to 0-1 as it looks towards Foothill.