Homecoming doubly sweet for Oak Ridge coach as regional football heats up

Whitney senior running back Will Fischer rushes the ball during a 47-34 win against Placer on Friday, August 30 at Whitney Stadium. Fischer rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in the victory.

Veteran Oak Ridge football coach Eric Cavaliere doubled his pleasure Friday night in Vacaville.

The former Vacaville High Bulldogs linebacker returned to his beloved alma mater, where he has enjoyed many good memories.

Even better, his No. 3-ranked Trojans played impressively against his old school, ranked No. 4 by The Bee.

Behind junior quarterback Justin Lamson and senior running back Dylan Warfield, the Trojans walked away with an impressive 45-20 victory.

Lamson passed for 231 yards and had touchdown passes of 60 and 56 yards to Brandon Barthel and a 45-yard scoring strike to Ryan Enney, and Warfield rushed for 102 yards and had touchdown runs of 45 and 7 yards as the Trojans moved to 2-0. Vacaville falls to 0-2 one week after losing its opener 49-24 to nationally ranked Liberty of Brentwood.

Backup Oak Ridge quarterback Evan Robinson threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Mujahid Samad while pinch-hitting for Lamson, who had to leave the game for a brief spell after being shaken up late in the first half. Lamson returned after halftime and helped the Trojans extend their 21-13 lead.

Oak Ridge will on Friday play host to Bishop Manogue of Reno, the defending Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association 4A Northern Regional champions.

In other games:

No. 1 Folsom 52, No. 8 Jesuit 12 at Sacramento State - Jake Reithmeier passed for 164 yards and two scores and Daniyel Ngata rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Marauders in the season opener for both teams.

Elijhah Badger returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown for Folsom and first-year coach Paul Doherty.

No. 2 Monterey Trail 47, Spanish Springs 7 at Monterey Trail High School – Otha Williams rushed for touchdowns of 70, 50 and 20 yards; Caleb Ramseur rushed for scores of 40 and two yards; and Antonio Williams returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown in leading the Mustangs (2-0) over the Cougars (0-1) from Sparks, Nev.

No. 5 Capital Christian 63, Patterson 42 in Patterson – The Cougars (2-0) scored nine touchdowns, five by rush and four by pass, in holding off the Tigers (1-1) in a game that was scoreless entering the second quarter.

No. 6 Inderkum 37, No. 6 Del Oro 10 in Loomis - Despite a rash of injuries, the Tigers rushed for 500 yards to batter the Golden Eagles as Dino Watson ran for 194 yards and two scores and Josiah Tyes went for 146 and two scores.

No. 9 Granite Bay 25, Damonte Ranch 7 in Granite Bay – Cole Roth rushed for touchdowns of 40 and one yards; Christian Perry rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and had an interception and the Grizzlies (1-1) forced four turnovers in belting the Mustangs (0-1) from Sparks, Nev. Damonte Ranch, which beat Granite Bay 28-0 in last season’s opener, finished 12-1 in 2018, losing in overtime in the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association 4A Northern Regional championship.

No. 11 Rocklin 43, Franklin 21 in Rocklin – The Thunder (2-0) exploded for 28 first-quarter points en route to the win over the Wildcats (1-1) to match last season’s victory total.

Whitney 47, No. 12 Placer 34 in Rocklin - Eli Brickhandler passed for four touchdowns and ran for a score to list the Wildcats (2-0) over the Hillmen (1-1). Whitney was 0-10 in 2018.

Pleasant Valley 17, No. 14 Yuba City 14 in Yuba City – Junior Rivera’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter put the defending CIF state champion Vikings (1-1) from Chico ahead to stay against the Honkers (1-1). Aidan Parks’ 83-yard kick return gave Pleasant Valley a 7-0 first quarter lead before Yuba City tied it 7-7 in the second quarter on Gehrig Larrigan’s 5-yard scoring strike to Luke Afato.

No. 15 Center 42, Liberty Ranch 7 in Galt – Michael Wortham rushed for touchdowns of 60, 40, 20 and two yards and passed 64 yards to Latrell Harris and 8 yards to Brandon Fernandes and the Cougars (2-0) forced five Hawks (1-1) turnovers, including four interceptions.

No. 16 Rio Linda 54, No. 19 Casa Roble 26 in Orangevale – Abraham Banks rushed for 306 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and completed all five of his passes for 76 yards and a touchdown and Cameron Skattebo rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries as the Knights (1-1) rolled up 702 total yards in the battle against the Rams (1-1).

No. 17 Bear River 27, El Dorado 11 in Placerville – Tre Maronic rushed for 3- and 2-yard touchdowns and Colton Jenkins and Ryder Kiggins added touchdown runs in the foothills battle between the Bruins (2-0) and the Cougars (1-1).

Woodland 34, No. 18 Colfax 21 in Colfax – Zach Davis connected with Omar Lopez for a 78-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, then the Wolves (1-1) iced the upset with an interception that led to a 29-yard rushing touchdown with eight minutes left. Colfax, which finished 13-1 and reached the CIF state finals last season, trailed the Wolves 21-0 late in the first half before fighting back to tie 21-21 on a Travyn Heimann 29-yard scoring strike to John Beckman with 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Heimann also threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Beckman and a 14-yard scoring strike to Pete O’Brien.

Nevada Union 20, Napa 14 in overtime in Napa – Jaxon Horne scored three touchdowns, including a six-yard game winner in the first overtime possession for the Miners (1-1) after they stopped the Grizzlies (1-1) on downs at NU’s 25-yard line to open the extra period. Horne’s 19-yard touchdown run with 10:44 to play in regulation gave the Miners a 14-7 lead but Napa tied it on Hunter St. Clair’s 90-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers 21 seconds later. The Miners then missed two field goals late, including a 20-yard attempt that hit the left upright with 15.5 seconds.

Central 38, Grant 7 in Del Paso Heights – Jameson Silva threw three touchdown passes, including 12 and 80 yards to Xavier Worthy, and Decarlo Hewitt returned a fumble 80 yards for a score to lead the Maxpreps.com stated-ranked No. 14 Grizzlies (2-0) of Fresno over the Pacers (0-2).

Del Campo 31, McQueen 15 in Fair Oaks – Alex Rocha rushed for three touchdowns; William Tuter added a rushing touchdown and booted a 30-yard field goal and the Cougars (1-1) intercepted three Lancers (0-1) passes in topping the visitors from Reno.

El Camino 43, Bella Vista 28 at El Camino HS – Andrew West rushed for a 51-yard touchdown and caught a 31-yard touchdown pass and Thomas Langman caught a 44-yard touchdown pass and had a 10-yard touchdown run in lifting the Eagles (2-0) over the Broncos (0-2). Jackson Stephen threw three touchdown passes for Bella Vista.

Vista del Lago 61, Ponderosa 38 in Folsom – The Eagles (2-0) scored on runs of 35, 22, 15, 4, 2 and 2 yards and had passing touchdowns of 18, 13 and 5 yards in soaring past the Bruins (1-1).

Sheldon 42, Burbank 12 at Burbank HS – Sean Nixon completed 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Wonya Williams, and LaDon Johnson rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in a game that was called by the Titans coach with seven minutes left in the third quarter because of a depleted roster reduced to 14 players.

Cosumnes Oaks 44, McNair 7 in Elk Grove – Tristan Weaver had three sacks and a fumble recovery and Anthony Grigsby Jr. threw touchdown passes to Kaikai Stephenson and Ishmael Rehberg for the Wolfpack (1-1) against the Eagles (0-2).

Bradshaw Christian 41, Durham 21 in Durham – Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes rushed for 65- and 42-yard touchdowns and caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from David Carr, who also tossed a 41-yard scoring strike to Noah Kunce as the Pride (2-0) defeated the Northern Section Trojans (0-1).

Laguna Creek 27, Natomas 12 at Cosumnes River College – Alex Sanchez rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns and David Wood had a 37-yard touchdown run as the Cardinals topped the Nighthawks (0-2) in a Thursday night game. Laguna Creek is 2-0 under first-year coach Ryan Nill, an alumn of the school, after it went 1-9 in 2018.