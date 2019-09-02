Moving and shaking: Sac-Joaquin Section football rankings for small and large schools

Watch Folsom take on Jesuit at Sac State Watch scenes from the season opener for Folsom and Jesuit held at Sacramento State on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Folsom defeated Jesuit 52-12. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch scenes from the season opener for Folsom and Jesuit held at Sacramento State on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Folsom defeated Jesuit 52-12.

Each week Bee reporters Joe Davidson and Julian A. Lopez release their CIF Sac-Joaquin Section rankings for Large Schools (Division I-IV) and Small Schools (V-VII). This week, Oak Ridge moves up to No. 3 in the large school rankings while Woodland (No. 8) enters the small school rankings after a win over No. 10 Colfax.

Bulldogs remain on top: Folsom remains No. 1 in the large-school rankings, where the Bulldogs have remained steady for pretty much every week since the start of the 2012 season, having won seven section titles and four CIF State crowns this decade, including the last two in Division I-AA. Central Catholic dropped only one spot to No. 4 since it played the best team in Northern California - and the best pretty much every single week since 1984. De La Salle’s victory over Central Catholic extended the program’s unbeaten streak against NorCal foes to 300. De La Salle visits Folsom on Sept 13. Central Catholic and No. 5 St. Mary’s meet Friday in the annual Holy Bowl. St. Mary’s lost to NorCal power Pittsburg in an opener. -Joe Davidson

Buhach Colony makes a huge leap: After a 35-21 win over then No. 8 Tracy, Buhach Colony moved up 11 spots and now sit in the Bulldogs spot. Buhach Colony faces No. 18 Edison on Friday while No. 13 Tracy is at No. 12 Turlock on Thursday. Turlock lost 21-7 to Clayton Valley Charter. Buhach Colony senior running back Youlas Dickson III had a rushing and kickoff return for a touchdown in the win. He has two kickoff returns for a touchdown, two rushing touchdowns, and one punt return for a touchdown this year. -Julian Lopez

1. Escalon (2-0)

2. Hilmar (2-0)

3. Bear River (2-0)

4. Center (2-0)

5. Ripon Christian (1-1)

6. Ripon (2-0)

7. Denair (2-0)

8. Woodland (1-1)

9. Bradshaw Christian (2-0)

10. Colfax (1-1)

- Julian Lopez/ Joe Davidson

1. Folsom (1-0)

2. Monterey Trail (2-0)

3. Oak Ridge (1-0)

4. Central Catholic (0-2)

5. St. Mary’s (0-1)

6. Capital Christian (2-0)

7. Inderkum (2-0)

8. Buhach Colony (2-0)

9. Granite Bay (1-1)

10. Rocklin (2-0)

11. Oakdale (1-1)

12. Turlock (1-1)

13. Tracy (1-1)

14. Del Oro (1-1)

15. Downey (2-0)

16. Davis (2-0)

17. Manteca (1-1)

18. Edison (2-0)

19. Vacaville (0-2)

20. Jesuit (0-1)

- Joe Davidson/Julian Lopez