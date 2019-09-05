Bee Prep of the Week: Jaxon Horne, Nevada Union

Jaxon Horne does a little bit of everything in football.

A junior at Nevada Union High School, Horne did his part in leading the Miners past Napa 20-14 in overtime last Friday, earning Bee Prep of the Week honors through online voting by fans and followers.

Horne rushed for 225 yards on 27 carries and scored all three of his team’s touchdowns. He completed one pass for 21 yards , caught three passes from J.T. Conway, recorded a sack and had an interception.

The storied Miners are 1-1 and seek their first playoff appearance since 2012.