‘We believe in him 100%’ A look at the Granite Bay quarterback that beat No. 8 Jesuit

Granite Bay receiver Cobe Weeks stretches for a touchdown during the Grizzlies’ 24-0 win over Jesuit on Friday. Lenie's Pictures

Dillon Hamilton’s time is now.

He waited a year for this opportunity, to quarterback Granite Bay High School, and now it’s his show.

Hamilton’s three total touchdowns, including strikes of 9 and 28 yards to Cobe Weeks, and a stellar defensive effort powered the No. 6 Grizzlies past No. 8 Jesuit 24-0 in a nonleague game in Placer County on Friday night.

Hamilton served as the backup last season and won the job in summer camp. It’s a role he does not take lightly.

“Being a quarterback is a big responsibility because so many people look up to you,” Hamilton said. “After tonight, a lot of people came up to me and said ‘Good job.’ All of it is so surreal to me,and I want to stay humble and keep Grizzly pride.”

Grizzly pride is the motto Granite Bay lives by. The team is 2-1 after defeating Jesuit for the third successive season. Jesuit is 0-2.

“Having Grizzly pride means always doing the right thing,” coach Jeff Evans said. “It’s working hard and keeping the sense of community.”

Evans smiled when talking about Hamilton.

“Dillon did his time last year as the backup and that was frustrating for him, because he’s a competitor,” Evans said. “He was the hardest worker this offseason. When you think about Grizzly pride, Dillon Hamilton comes to mind. His work ethic, character and leadership abilities are outstanding.

“We believe in him 100%. We will ride him as far as we can go.”

The offensive line of Vincent Carter, Chris Cramer, Garrett Dressler, Cannon Harmer and Aaron Tracy gave Hamilton plenty of time to throw. Granite Bay allowed no sacks, and the Grizzlies stopped Jesuit twice on downs. Hamilton passed for 132 yards and ran for a 28-yard score. Ty Peterson had a third quarter interception for Granite Bay, which plays at Vacaville next week.

It was 7-0 at halftime and 21-0 after three quarters. Jesuit plays rival Christian Brothers in the Holy Bowl next Saturday at Hughes Stadium.

Granite Bay also has a family feel. Tight end Brent Evans is the son of the coach. And the coach is the son of line coach Lee Evans.

“It’s amazing having my dad out there on the sidelines with me,” Evans said. “There was a time where my dad was coaching my older brother and I was a ball boy. Looking back now, that was my son when he was younger. He just wanted to be out there even if he was the ball boy. Having Brent out there now, living his dream as a senior, is special for my whole family. We are all in for Granite Bay.”

Coach Evans’ freshman daughter Braelyn is a Granite Bay cheerleader. Lee Evans has coached for 51 years and Jeff Evans for 26.

“My wife (keeps me going),” Evans said with a laugh. “She’s great.”