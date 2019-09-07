Tough Yuba City overwhelms Fairfield in 70-7 rout

Yuba City head coach Aaron Gingery watches from the sideline during a game against Fairfield on Sep. 6.

The Yuba City football team made it look easy as the Honkers trounced Fairfield in a 70-7 win Friday night in Yuba City.

The Honkers had a furious start to the game, scoring three times in the first two minutes of the game. The opening kickoff was returned for a touchdown, and two botched kickoff recoveries by Fairfield set the tone and left the Falcons in a deep hole which they couldn’t get out of.

The Falcons had no answer for the Honkers ground game, led by running backs Dane Tedder, Erik Palmquist and Takeshi Faupula. Together, they racked up over 250 yards and eight touchdowns.

The way Yuba City came to play spoke about their toughness, which is something coach Aaron Gingery touched on before the game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It’s all about being Yuba tough,” Gingery said. “No matter whether it’s our approach to football or life, you gotta have a certain toughness. Mentally and physically.”

Gingery is in his fourth season coaching at Yuba City since taking over in 2016 and has gone 21-15 in that span. The Honkers have made the playoffs every year since 2012. With some saying this may be the best team Yuba City have had in years, Gingery spoke about expectations for the season.

“Time will tell,” Gingery said. “Our kids play hard and they’re fun to be around. All teams have very, very high expectations and we’re no different.”

By halftime, Yuba City had a 56-0 lead. The score was so one-sided at halftime that the second half was played with a running clock.

This had little impact on Yuba City, which put up two more touchdowns to finish the night with 70 points. Fairfield got a special touchdown late in the fourth quarter with Antonio Quintanilla, a special needs student, rushing over 60 yards to prevent a shutout.

Yuba City moves to 2-1 on the year and travels to Chico next week. Fairfield drops to 0-2 and will travel to Vallejo to take on Bethel.