Roundup: Folsom rolls on to set up home showdown against De La Salle on a wild night

Granite Bay receiver Cobe Weeks stretches for a touchdown during the Grizzlies’ 24-0 win over Jesuit on Friday. Lenie's Pictures

Jake Reithmeier threw six touchdown passes, four to Elijhah Badger, and the 6-foot-1 senior rushed for a 21-yard score to lead top-ranked Folsom to a 49-13 win over host Antelope on Friday night in a tuneup for the Bulldogs’ showdown with national power De La Salle of Concord this coming Friday.

Reithmeier connected with Badger on touchdown strikes of 55, 41, 13 and 10 yards and also threw 24- and 6-yard touchdown passes to C.J. Hutton. Dominic Navarro and Austin McMillan had first-half interceptions for the Bulldogs (2-0), who led the Titans (0-3) 42-0 at the half.

In beating Saint Francis of Mountain View 48-0 Friday night, De La Salle (2-1) ran its unbeaten streak to 301 games against teams north of Fresno dating back to 1991. It lost its season opener 24-14 to national power St. Thomas Aquinas of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

In other games:

No. 2 Monterey Trail 48, San Ramon Valley 6 at Monterey Trail High School – Viktor Timonin and Caleb Ramseur each passed and rushed for touchdowns; Prophet Brown had a 48-yard touchdown catch and a 40-yard touchdown run; Chris Lands rushed 62 yards for a touchdown and Thaddeus Singleton recovered two fumbles as the Mustangs (3-0) belted the Wolves (1-1) of Danville.

No. 3 Oak Ridge vs. Bishop Manogue, forfeit in El Dorado Hills – The Reno visitors never made it to California to play the Trojans (3-0), canceling because of player and coaching staff food poisoning from a Thursday team dinner.

Vista Murrieta 24, No. 4 Capital Christian 6 in Rosemont – The state-ranked Broncos (2-0) of Murrieta took a 14-0 halftime lead, then forced three second half turnovers to stun the Cougars (2-1). Austin Amador threw a 28-yard touchdown to Robert Holt late in the fourth quarter for Capital Christian’s lone score.

No. 5 Inderkum 59, Sacramento 12 in Natomas – Jamijah Ray threw four touchdowns, including 44- and 40-yarders to Dino Watson; Willshawn Rushton-Grisby rushed for touchdowns of 26 and 15 yards and Brandon Berger booted a 30-yard field goal and eight PATs as the Tigers (3-0) topped the Dragons (1-2).

No. 7 Del Oro 33, Spanish Springs 28 in Sparks, Nev. – The Golden Eagles (2-1) rallied to beat the Cougars (2-1) on fourth quarter touchdowns runs by Brycen Butler and Sheldon Conde. McClain Stoneking returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and had a 10-yard touchdown catch from Bear Brews for Del Oro. Mason Bebout had a 95-yard kickoff return for touchdown for Spanish Springs.

No. 9 Davis 49, Woodland 7 at Pioneer HS in Woodland – Ben Busano caught touchdown passes of 80, 42 and 30 yards and Aaron Turner had touchdown runs of 70, 69 and 6 yards as the Blue Devils (3-0) pummeled the neighboring Wolves (1-2).

Damonte Ranch 27, No. 10 Rocklin 23 in Reno – Trailing 27-10 early in the third quarter against the Nevada state top 10-ranked Mustangs (2-1), Rocklin (2-1) made it interesting with a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jordan Anderson in the third quarter and two fourth quarter field goals.

No. 12 Sheldon 56, Kennedy 28 at Sheldon HS – Sean Nixon completed 10 of 14 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns, all to Wonya Williams, and ran for a score and LaDon Johnson rushed for 181 yards on 16 carries and scored twice for the Huskies (2-1) on homecoming night. Kennedy falls to 0-3. Nixon found Williams for three touchdown strikes last week against Burbank.

No. 13 Elk Grove 63, Rodriguez 0 in Fairfield – Carter Harris rushed for a 56-yard touchdown and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Hall and Damian Allen had 71- and 38-yard rushing touchdowns in the Thundering Herd (1-1) triumph over the Mustangs (0-3).

Central 45, No. 14 Whitney 16 in Fresno – Quali Conley rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third and Xavier Worth returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score as the Central Section No. 1 and Maxpreps-ranked No. 14 Grizzlies (3-0) handed the Wildcats (2-1) their first loss. Eli Brickhandler threw touchdown passes of 77 and 10 yards to Ian Simpson for Whitney.

No. 17 Rio Linda 55, Cordova 0 in Rancho Cordova – Abraham Banks completed 5 of 7 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to lead the Knights (2-1) over the Lancers (0-3). Jayden Davis rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and Cameron Skattebo had 80 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries while only playing the first half for Rio Linda.

No. 18 Bear River 56, Pershing County 0 in Lake of the Pines – Tre Maronic rushed for 161 yards and touchdowns of 80, 16 and 4 yards, threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Joey Monasterio and blocked a punt to lead the Bruins (3-0) past the visiting Mustangs (1-1) from Lovelock, Nev. Colton Jenkins added two rushing touchdowns and had an interception and Tyler Dzioba returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown.

No. 19 Yuba City 70, Fairfield 7 in Yuba City – Takeshi Faupula, Erik Palmquist and Dane Tedder combined to rush for more than 250 yards and eight touchdowns, and the Honkers (2-1) rolled the Falcons (1-2).

Franklin 35, River Valley 21 at Cosumnes Oaks - Brandon Rundgren hit Michael Hardey for a touchdown and Nate Newton found Hardey for a score on a double-pass, Reagan Fonbuena ran for two touchdowns and the Wildcats matched last season’s victory total.

Pondorosa 50, El Dorado 7 in Shingle Springs – Dylan Humbird rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Colby Fonseca; Colin Taylor rushed 27 yards for a score and grabbed an 18-yard touchdown from Trace Nordquist and Jake Griffiths and Joe Gauthier returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Bruins (2-1) steamrolled the Cougars (1-2) in the annual Gold Pan Game. The crowd and players at the El Dorado at Ponderosa game had a moment of silence for Union Mine coach Chic Bist, who died Monday night after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Bist, 71, was a coaching fixture along the Highway 50 corridor for 44 years, including stints at El Dorado and Ponderosa.

Wheatland Union 50 - Lindhurst 16 –Tariq Parker rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a game that included a running clock the entire second half.

Union Mine 40, Western Sierra 0 in Roseville – Clayton Byer threw two touchdowns and John Poirot rushed for a 28-yard score as the Diamondbacks (2-1) exploded for 22 second quarter points in never looking back against the Wolves (1-2) of Rocklin in a game played at Mahany Park in the team’s first game without beloved coach Bist involved.

El Camino 34, Woodcreek 30 in Roseville – Jake Wheeler returned a kickoff for a touchdown and scored offensive and defensive touchdowns and Jemal Francois Jr. scored the winning touchdown on a two-yard run late in the fourth quarter as the Eagles (3-0) rallied past the Timberwolves (1-2).

Cosumnes Oaks 42, River City 0 in West Sacramento – Anthony Grigsby Jr. threw touchdown passes to Branden Jennings, Moses Oladejo and Ishmael Rehberg; Christian Ridgeway returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and Justin Thibeaux-Smith returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown as the Wolfpack (2-1) defeated the Raiders (0-3).

Lincoln 43, Atwater 0 in Lincoln – Seth Sampson and Cache Peach each rushed for two touchdowns and J.T. Willis threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Chance Yang and had a 7 yard touchdown run for the Fighting Zebras (2-1) in their nonleague meeting with the Falcons (2-1). Grady Manley had eight tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble while Cody Holm had an interception and Joey Brown a fumble recovery.

Oakmont 22, Bella Vista 6 in Roseville – The Broncos (0-3) took a 6-0 lead four minutes into the game on a Jackson Stephen touchdown pass to Cody Barnard, but the Vikings (3-0) rallied behind rushing touchdowns from Danny Clark, Kane Rosko and Hayden Abbruzzese.

Vistal del Lago 35, Casa Roble 34 in Orangevale – The Rams (1-2) scored late and went for two and the win, but the Eagles (3-0) got the stop and recovered the onside kick to prevail in a wild one. Ethan Menezes and Jaxson Hansen each rushed for two touchdowns and Ryan Tung had a receiving touchdown and an interception.

Highlands 74, Florin 0 in North Highlands - Chrichion Brown passed for two touchdowns and ran for one, William Young tossed three touchdowns, Jayden Sparks returned two kickoffs for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass and Harim Reynolds had two touchdown catches to lead the Scots (2-0) against a Panthers (0-3).