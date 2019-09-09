High School Sports
Sac-area football teams fall to powers from out of area; did that affect Bee rankings?
The thing about rankings is losses to quality teams do not equate to despair, nor do they hurt a team’s status come Sac-Joaquin Section playoff time.
Strength of schedules matter for our Bee rankings and those from our friends at publications such as Cal-Hi Sports, MaxPreps, NorCalPreps and others.
Capital Christian remains No. 4 in these rankings because it lost to a team that very well might have beaten everyone in this region, a 24-6 setback to state-ranked power Vista Murrieta.
Rocklin lost to Damonte Ranch of Reno, a state power in the Silver State, and remains firm in our rankings. Whitney fell at Central Section No. 1-ranked Central of Fresno, so no shame there. Same with Placer falling in the final seconds to storied Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa.
That area teams are playing such ambitious early schedules against teams from out of the area or state is to be applauded, including Folsom taking on Northern California No. 1 De La Salle on Friday.
The Bee’s football rankings
1. Folsom (2-0)
The Bulldogs beat Antelope 49-13 as Jake Reithmeier went off for six touchdown passes — four to Elijhah Badger — and ran for one. De La Salle visits Friday.
2. Monterey Trail (3-0)
The Mustangs forced three turnovers and recorded seven sacks, a unit led by Kevin Adams, Marcus Jones, Mario Keanon and Antonio Williams.
3. Oak Ridge (3-0)
The Trojans earned a win in the oddest way: Bishop Manogue players and coaches were floored by food poisoning from team dinner. In a word: belch!
4. Capital Christian (2-1)
Coach Casey Taylor would schedule the Oakland Raiders if it were CIF-approved. Teams learn by playing stronger programs.
5. Inderkum (3-0)
The Tigers can run it and pass it with quarterback JJ Ray, who had four scores in a 59-12 rout of Sacramento.
6. Granite Bay (2-1)
The best teams over this school’s proud history played stout defense. A 24-0 win over Jesuit has GB rolling.
7. Del Oro (2-1)
The Golden Eagles bounced back from a loss to Inderkum to down Spanish Springs in Nevada with McClain Stoneking showing wheels with a 95-yard kickoff return and Aiden Foster remains a reliable, play-making leader.
8. Davis (3-0)
Someone cover Ben Busano, he’s going deep. Big Ben had three TD catches in a 49-7 rout of rival Woodland.
9. Rocklin (2-1)
The Thunder refused to yield against Nevada power Damonte Ranch, falling 27-23.
11. Sheldon (2-1)
Sean Nixon has found Wonya Williams six times in the last two games for touchdown strikes, and they credit the line for all of it.
12. Elk Grove (1-1)
Carter Harris is diminutive and dangerous, a blur who shredded Rodriguez during a 63-0 win.
10. Vacaville (1-2)
The Bulldogs beat Burbank 40-0 after losses to Oak Ridge and Liberty, and they’re just warming up.
13. Jesuit (0-2)
The Marauders have started 0-2 before and bounced back big.
14. Whitney (2-1)
A 45-16 loss at Central Section No. 1 Central of Fresno can be a learning experience for a team learning to win again.
15. Placer (1-2)
The Hillmen have close losses to Whitney and Cardinal Newman, ranked 10th in Northern California.
16. Center (3-0)
The Cougars did not play, accepting a forfeit against Mira Loma, which is battling low roster numbers.
17. Rio Linda (2-1)
The Knights have a playmaker in Abraham Banks, who can pass it, run it and return it into the end zone from 94 yards, as he did in a 55-0 win at Cordova.
18. Bear River (3-0)
Someone get Tre Maronic’s autograph. He’s good, as are Colton Jenkins and Tyler Dzioba, each of whom sparkled in a 56-0 win over Pershing County of Lovelock, Nevada.
19. Yuba City (2-1)
The Honkers rebounded from a loss to defending CIF State champion Pleasant Valley of Chico to steam Fairfield 70-0.
20. Pleasant Grove (2-0)
The Eagles had a bye, still thrilled with a fast start after an 0-10 season but humble and hungry.
Bubble teams (alphabetical order): Casa Roble (1-2), Colfax (1-1), Cosumnes Oaks (2-1), Del Campo (1-1), El Camino (3-0), Franklin (2-1), Laguna Creek (2-1), Lincoln (2-1), Nevada Union (1-1), Oakmont (3-0), Ponderosa (2-1), River Valley (2-1), Roseville (2-1), Vista del Lago (3-0), Woodcreek (1-2), Woodland (1-2).
Week 4
All games kick off between 7-7:30 p.m.
Bradshaw Christian at East Nicolaus
Casa Roble at Ponderosa
Colusa at Colfax
Del Campo at Burbank
De La Salle at Folsom
El Camino at Center
El Dorado at Bret Harte
Elk Grove at Shasta
Foothill at Natomas
Franklin at Grant
Freedom at Antelope
Granite Bay at Vacaville
Highlands at Wheatland
Laguna Creek vs. Florin at Monterey Trail
Liberty Ranch at Bear River
Lincoln at Whitney
McClatchy at Johnson, 4:30 p.m.
Mesa Verde vs. Encina at San Juan
Monterey Trail at Cosumnes Oaks
Pioneer at Davis
Placer at Vista del Lago
Rio Americano at Rocklin
Rio Linda at Roseville
River Valley at Pleasant Valley
Rodriguez at River City
Rosemont at Cordova
Sacramento vs. Del Oro at Hughes Stadium
San Juan at Foresthill
Sheldon at Turlock
Union Mine at Amador
Valley vs. Galt at Cosumnes River College
Western Sierra at Esparto
Winters at Rio Vista
Woodcreek vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon
Yuba City at Chico
Saturday
Capital Christian vs. Chandler (Ariz.) in Moorpark, noon
Golden Sierra at Delta Charter, 1 p.m.
Nevada Union at Harbor-Santa Cruz, 5 p.m.
Jesuit vs. Christian Brothers at Hughes Stadium, 7 p.m.
Comments