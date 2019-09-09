High School Sports

Poll: Vote, pass the word, then vote again for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Bear River Bruins Tre Maronic racked up four touchdowns on Friday.
Voting ends at noon, Thursday.

Abraham Banks, Rio Linda: Passed for a touchdown, ran for two and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score in a 55-0 win at Cordova.

Joe Brijs, Roseville: Rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Rio Americano.

Dillon Hamilton, Granite Bay: Scored three total touchdowns in a 24-0 win over Jesuit.

Tre Maronic, Bear River: Rushed for 161 yards and scored four total touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Pershing County.

Tariq Parker, Wheatland: Rushed for 307 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns on his 17th birthday in a 50-16 win over Lindhurst.

Jake Reithmeier, Folsom: Passed for six touchdowns and ran for one in a 49-13 win over Antelope.

Jake Wheeler, El Camino: Scored touchdowns on defense, a run and a kickoff return in a 34-30 win over Woodcreek.

