High School Sports
Poll: Vote, pass the word, then vote again for The Bee’s Prep of the Week
Voting ends at noon, Thursday.
Abraham Banks, Rio Linda: Passed for a touchdown, ran for two and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score in a 55-0 win at Cordova.
Joe Brijs, Roseville: Rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Rio Americano.
Dillon Hamilton, Granite Bay: Scored three total touchdowns in a 24-0 win over Jesuit.
Tre Maronic, Bear River: Rushed for 161 yards and scored four total touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Pershing County.
Tariq Parker, Wheatland: Rushed for 307 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns on his 17th birthday in a 50-16 win over Lindhurst.
Jake Reithmeier, Folsom: Passed for six touchdowns and ran for one in a 49-13 win over Antelope.
Jake Wheeler, El Camino: Scored touchdowns on defense, a run and a kickoff return in a 34-30 win over Woodcreek.
