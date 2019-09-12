High School Sports
Loud and proud: See, feel, hear top Sacramento high school football sections
Hear them roar: Top 10 best Sacramento high school football sections
The Sacramento region over the last decade has been filled with prideful and loud student sections. This year, 10 have stood out.
According to a social media poll, Del Oro, Folsom, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Lincoln, Oak Ridge, Placer, Rocklin, Vista Del Lago and Whitney were voted as some of the best.
All these schools share a common theme of pride, passion and the ability to be a “12th man” from the bleachers. See the video above for some of the sights and sounds of those schools.
Comments