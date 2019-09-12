Loud and proud: See, feel, hear top Sacramento high school football sections

Hear them roar: Top 10 best Sacramento high school football sections The Sacramento CA region over the last decade has been filled with prideful and loud student sections. This year, 10 have stood out. All these schools share a common theme of pride, passion and the ability to be a “12th man” from the bleachers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento CA region over the last decade has been filled with prideful and loud student sections. This year, 10 have stood out. All these schools share a common theme of pride, passion and the ability to be a “12th man” from the bleachers.

The Sacramento region over the last decade has been filled with prideful and loud student sections. This year, 10 have stood out.

According to a social media poll, Del Oro, Folsom, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Lincoln, Oak Ridge, Placer, Rocklin, Vista Del Lago and Whitney were voted as some of the best.

I put out a question on my IG, of who has the best student section in Sacramento.



I counted over 2K responses. Here’s the best student sections (in order) according to the poll.



1. Rocklin

2. Whitney

3. Lincoln

4. GB

5. Jesuit

6. Placer

7. Vista DL

8. Oak Ridge

— Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) September 4, 2019

All these schools share a common theme of pride, passion and the ability to be a “12th man” from the bleachers. See the video above for some of the sights and sounds of those schools.