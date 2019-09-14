Cosumnes Oaks delivers biggest upset of the season, stunning No. 2 Monterey Trail

Anthony Grigsby Jr. accounted for four touchdowns, including the game-winning 23-yard strike to Austin Taylor with under 30 seconds to play, as unranked Cosumnes Oaks rallied from 18 points down late in the third quarter to shock No. 2 Monterey Trail 36-35 Friday night in Elk Grove in the biggest upset of the Sac-Joaquin Section this season.

Trailing 35-17, Myles Cannon returned a Monterey Trail fumble 55 yards for a touchdown with two minutes to go in the third quarter, then Grigsby Jr. threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jared Patterson with five minutes to go after Daniel Williams recovered another fumble by the visitors and first-year coach Andrew Bettencourt.

The Wolfpack (3-1) defense then forced Monterey Trail (3-1) to punt with two minutes to go, and Grigsby Jr. connected with Ishmael Rehberg for a long gain to the Mustangs’ 21-yard line before hitting Taylor for the winning score.

Grigsby Jr. also threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Tim Glasper and had a 6-yard rushing touchdown, both in the first half, as the Wolfpack trailed 21-17 at the half. Monterey Trail looked as if it was going to coast home after Otha Williams ran for a touchdown for a 35-17 lead midway in the third quarter after the Mustangs recovered a Cosumnes Oaks fumble, then forced a Wolfpack punt.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No. 12 Vacaville 28, No. 6 Granite Bay 16 in Vacaville – Chris Island rushed for two touchdowns, including the game-clincher in the fourth quarter, and Geremiah Brown had a back-breaking 96-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds to play in the third quarter as the Bulldogs (2-2) rallied to beat the Grizzlies (2-2) in Vacaville’s last game on grass before its stadium gets an artificial turf makeover. Cole Roth and Ty Peterson had rushing touchdowns, and Justin Sampson booted a 42-yard field goal for Granite Bay.

No. 7 Del Oro 41, Sacramento 20 at Hughes Stadium – Sheldon Conde rushed for three touchdowns and Aiden Foster added another and also had two interceptions – one he returned 15 yards for a touchdown – as the Golden Eagles (3-1) belted the Dragons (1-3).

No. 8 Davis 48, Pioneer 0 in Davis – Luke Carrell threw three touchdown passes, including two to Ben Busano; Taylor Vaughn and Aaron Turner rushed for two touchdowns each as the Blue Devils (4-0) walloped the Patriots (2-2).

No. 9 Rocklin 60, Rio Americano 27 in Rocklin – Cole Douglas, Nolan O’Harran and Richie Watts each scored touchdowns to power the Thunder (3-1) past the Raiders (1-2).

Turlock 14, No. 10 Sheldon 6 in Turlock – The Bulldogs (3-1) held the Huskies (2-2) scoreless in the final three quarters as senior running back Anthony Frias had 193 rushing yards and a touchdown.

No. 11 Elk Grove 50, Shasta 14 in Redding – Damian Allen rushed for touchdowns of 41, 37 and 11 yards and Hunter Hall had 69- and 60-yard touchdown bursts to lead the Thundering Herd (2-1) past the Northern Section Wolves (1-2).

Lincoln 22, No. 14 Whitney 17 in Rocklin – Joey Brown returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, Kyle Remigio had a 68-yard touchdown run and Seth Sampson’s 30-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter proved the difference for the Fighting Zebras (3-1). Dom Spence returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, Perry Payne had a 12-yard touchdown catch and Zach Schreiner booted a 47-yard field goal for Whitney (2-2).

No. 16 Center 48, El Camino 15 in Antelope – Michael Wortham rushed for a touchdown and threw three touchdown passes – two to Brandon Fernandes – and the Cougars (4-0) had two interceptions, including one by Orion Bryant, in besting the Eagles (3-1).

No. 18 Bear River 44, Liberty Ranch 21 in Lake of the Pines – Tre Maronic rushed for three touchdowns and threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Ayestaran and Colton Jenkins had a 62-yard touchdown run and his 80-yard kickoff return that set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Ayestaran for the Bruins (4-0) against the visiting Hawks (1-3) on homecoming night

East Nicolaus 14, Bradshaw Christian 6 in Nicolaus – Zach Scoggins (interception) and Devin Hatcher (fumble recovery) forced critical second-half Pride (2-1) turnovers after Gavin McAuliff rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to J.T. Stinson to give the Spartans (2-1) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Bradshaw Christian closed to 14-6 midway in the third quarter on Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes’ 28-yard touchdown run.

Casa Roble 17, Ponderosa 13 in Shingle Springs – Greg Zane Jr. rushed for a touchdown and caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Marciano Huston, Jimmy Mersal booted a 20-yard field goal and the Rams (2-2) defense produced five turnovers in slipping past the Bruins (2-2). Trace Nordquist returned an interception 46 yards for a score and Ty Uber rushed for a 12-yard touchdown for Ponderosa.

Colfax 30, Colusa 14 in Colfax – Travyn Heimann threw touchdown passes to Pete O’Brien and John Beckman, Beckman also ran 13 yards for a touchdown and Dylan Garcia booted three field goals as the Falcons (2-1) topped the Red Hawks (2-1).

El Dorado 20, Bret Harte 3 in Angels Camp – The Cougars (2-2) rallied for 20 consecutive points after Emanuel Nava’s 37-yard field goal gave the Bullfrogs (1-2) a 3-0 first quarter lead.

Highlands 36, Wheatland 33 in Wheatland – Chrichion Brown ran for three touchdowns and passed for three, including the game-winner to Jayden Sparks with 58 seconds to go, to lift the Scots (3-0) over the Pirates (2-1).

Laguna Creek 33, Florin 0 at Monterey Trail HS – A 21-point first quarter outburst sparked the Cardinals (3-1) as they went on to beat the Panthers (0-3).

Mesa Verde 34, Encina 0 in Citrus Heights – Jashawn Brown and Mustafaa Mitchel each rushed for two touchdowns and Jaden Burgen threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Franklin Smith to lead the Mavericks (2-1) over the Bulldogs (0-3).

River City 34, Rodriguez 21 in West Sacramento – The Raiders (1-3) scored two second-half touchdowns after the Mustangs (0-4) took a 21-20 lead on three long, second quarter touchdown passes from Jackson Troutt. River City jumped to a 20-0 lead on 24-, 15- and 3-yard touchdown runs by Amari Duncan.

Rio Vista 27, Winters 26 in Rio Vista – Ethan Medders completed a 7-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds to rally the Rams (4-0) past the Warriors in what was a wild finish. Winters (0-3) took a 26-21 lead with a rushing touchdown with about a minute to play after trailing 21-7 early in the second half. Medders also threw 40- and 20-yard touchdown passes for the Rams.

Foothill 13, Natomas 7 in Natomas – Dae’vonnie Williams rushed for a 55-yard touchdown with three minutes to go to break a 7-7 tie and lift the Mustangs (3-0) over the Nighthawks (0-4).