Poll: Point, click, vote – repeat: Bee Prep of the Week voting is open

Del Oro’s Aiden Foster (18) runs for a touchdown to lead 14-7 after the point after attempt was good during the second quarter. Special to The Bee

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Chrichion Brown, Highlands: Ran for three touchdowns and passed for three, including the game-winner, in a 36-33 win over Wheatland.

Zach Fink, Bear River: Had 4.5 sacks and forced two turnovers in a 44-21 win over Liberty Ranch.

Aiden Foster, Del Oro: Ran for a touchdown and had two interceptions, one for a score, in a 41-20 win over Sacramento.

Hans Grassman, Placer: Ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-34 win over Vista del Lago.

Anthony Grigsby Jr., Cosumnes Oaks: Accounted for four touchdowns, including the winner to beat Monterey Trail 36-35.

Michael Wortham, Center: Passed for three touchdowns and ran for one in a 48-15 win over El Camino.