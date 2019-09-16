High School Sports
Poll: Point, click, vote – repeat: Bee Prep of the Week voting is open
Chrichion Brown, Highlands: Ran for three touchdowns and passed for three, including the game-winner, in a 36-33 win over Wheatland.
Zach Fink, Bear River: Had 4.5 sacks and forced two turnovers in a 44-21 win over Liberty Ranch.
Aiden Foster, Del Oro: Ran for a touchdown and had two interceptions, one for a score, in a 41-20 win over Sacramento.
Hans Grassman, Placer: Ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-34 win over Vista del Lago.
Anthony Grigsby Jr., Cosumnes Oaks: Accounted for four touchdowns, including the winner to beat Monterey Trail 36-35.
Michael Wortham, Center: Passed for three touchdowns and ran for one in a 48-15 win over El Camino.
