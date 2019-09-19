High School Sports
A small surprise: Bear River lineman comes up big as The Bee’s Prep of the Week
Score one for the defense.
Zach Fink of Bear River took a runaway victory in The Bee’s Week 4 Prep of the Week voting. Fink had 4.5 sacks for a loss of 40 yards and forced two fumbles in a 44-21 win over Liberty Ranch last week.
Fink’s most impressive stats don’t show up in the box score: He’s a 5-foot-9, 160-pound nose guard.
“Our nose guard had an amazing game,” said Bear River co-coach Terry Logue, a sideline fixture at the school since 1986. “We’ve had a lot of great nose guards here, but no one has ever affected a game the way he did against Liberty Ranch.”
The win kept Bear River unbeaten at 4-0, good for the No. 3 slot in The Bee’s small-school rankings for the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Nearly 40,000 votes were cast and Fink took almost 56% of them. Thanks to everybody who voted and we’ll do this again after Friday’s Week 5 games.
