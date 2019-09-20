Rocks honoring beloved El Dorado Hills coach painted over in Folsom colors. Rivalry gone too far?

These El Dorado Hills rocks were painted over with Folsom colors overnight Friday.

The Oak Ridge vs. Folsom football rivalry went a step too far for some in El Dorado Hills on Friday.

A pair of rocks in El Dorado Hills were painted Thursday in honor of a former Oak Ridge coach Jason Clark, who died earlier this year due to complications from pneumonia. By Friday morning, the rocks were painted over with Folsom colors and the initials F.B., for Folsom Bulldogs.

“This is really, really disappointing,” said Oak Ridge assistant coach Jimm Welch. “Tonight will be more than just about football. Every single Oak Ridge varsity player was coached by Jason when they were freshmen.

“The rock was a small piece of football but more about a great man who gave so much to his community.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It’s not clear who painted over the rock. The rocks have a long history of being painted, frequently within a few hours. This summer, a flap was raised when the rocks were painted to honor slain Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, then painted with LGBT pride flags.

Oak Ridge will host Folsom tonight at 7 and the school will honor Clark with black shirts worn by coaches and fans alike. There is also a scholarship fund set in place in Clark’s name. His wife and two kids will be honored prior to kickoff.

“Clark strong for us is more than just football,” Welch said. “It’s just heartbreaking all around. Jason was a great man.”