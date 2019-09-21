Prep football roundup: Del Oro’s ground game leads the way past Granite Bay

Del Oro’s Sheldon Conde looks for more running room against Granite Bay. Lenie's Pictures

Sheldon Conde rushed for three touchdowns and Kal Lunders returned an interception for a touchdown to lead No. 5 Del Oro to a 28-10 win over No. 11 Granite Bay in front of a packed Honor Bowl house of more than 5,000 Friday night in Loomis for the Sierra Foothill League opener between the two longtime neighboring rivals.

The Honor Bowl salutes first responders, law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics in ceremonies before and at halftime at select blockbuster high school games.

Justin Sampson’s 40-yard field goal gave Granite Bay (2-3, 0-1) a 3-0 lead with 8:49 to play in the second quarter, but Del Oro (4-1, 1-0) moved ahead 14-3 three minutes later on Conde’s 1-yard scoring plunge and Landers’ 15-yard interception return for a touchdown on Granite Bay’s first play of its next possession.

The Golden Eagles used an eight-minute drive capped by Conde’s 3-yard run to climb ahead 21-3 late in the third quarter. Conde’s 4-yard touchdown run stretched Del Oro’s lead to 28-3 with 9:05 to play.

Dillon Hamilton’s 2-yard touchdown run pulled the Grizzlies to within 28-10 midway in the fourth quarter, but Del Oro recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

No. 3 Inderkum 55, Bella Vista 20 in Natomas – Jamijah Ray threw four touchdown passes, including 57- and 52-yarders to Willie Hardy Jr., and Dino Watson rushed for 60- and 10-yard touchdowns as the Tigers (4-0, 1-0) belted the Broncos (0-4, 0-1) in the Capital Valley Conference opener. Aaron Espero had a 55-yard touchdown catch and De’Angealo Lewis a 43-yard touchdown catch for Inderkum.

No. 14 Cosumnes Oaks 53, No. 12 Sheldon 14 – Anthony Grigsby Jr. threw touchdown passes to Austin Taylor, Keyon Foreman Brown, Jaylen Jones and Ishmael Rehberg; Rehberg (45 yards) and Branden Jennings (80 yards) returned interceptions for touchdowns and Kevin Duarte booted 40-and 25-yard field goals as the Wolfpack (4-1, 1-0) rolled over the Huskies (2-3, 0-1) in the Delta League opener. La Devin Johnson rushed for a 66-yard touchdown and Malcolm McGlothin returned a fumble 25 yards for a score for Sheldon.

No. 13 Pleasant Grove 41, Franklin 14 – Nathan Valencia threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Vierra and ran for a touchdown and Chris Weinberg had two second half touchdowns to lead the Eagles (4-0, 1-0) over the Wildcats (2-3, 0-1) in the Delta League opener. Brandon Bautista-Rundgren threw two touchdown passes to Mulik Johnson for Franklin.

No. 15 Center 27, No. 17 Lincoln 14 in Lincoln – Michael Wortham threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Fernandes, rushed for a 52-yard score and had an interception in leading the Cougars (5-0) over the Fighting Zebras (3-2). Cache Peach and Seth Sampson had rushing touchdowns for Lincoln.

Oakmont 44, Casa Roble 0 in Orangevale – Hayden Abbruzzese rushed for a touchdown and threw touchdown passes to James Mintmier and Vinnie Marquez, and Sean Myles, Kane Rosko and Matthew Bracken added rushing touchdowns as the Vikings (4-0) romped past the Rams (2-3).

Highlands 28, Enterprise 26 in North Highlands – Chrichion Brown threw three touchdown passes to Harim Reynolds, including the game-winner with 28 seconds left that capped an 80-yard drive, lifting the Scots (4-0) over the visiting Hornets (0-3) from Redding.

Mesa Verde 41, San Juan 14 at San Juan HS – Mustafaa Mitchel rushed for 35-, 15- and 11-yard touchdowns and Peter Silva added 20- and 15-yard touchdown runs as the Mavericks (3-1) beat the Spartans (1-4) in the annual Citrus Heights Bowl.

Rosemont 49, Kennedy 0 in Rosemont – Darion Gooding intercepted two passes and also had touchdown catches of 38 and 21 yards from Kyle Masterson and Zion Gedeon rushed for three touchdowns in leading the Wolverines (5-0) past the Cougars (0-4).

Jesuit 45, Rio Americano 15 at Del Campo HS – Daniel Susac threw touchdown passes to Jacob Hall, Nathan Lewis and Jagger Saca to propel the Marauders (1-3) over the Raiders (1-3) in the penalty-plagued neighborhood rivalry game that had a combined 21 flags for 230 yards through the first three quarters. Jayden O’Hare threw two touchdown passes for Rio Americano.

Roseville 55, Woodcreek 20 at Roseville HS – Grant Dinger’s 3-yard touchdown run enabled the Timberwolves (1-4, 0-1) to close to 28-20 midway in the third quarter, but the Tigers (3-2, 1-0) ran off 27 consecutive points to take the Capital Valley Conference opener and capture the Junction Bowl.

Ponderosa 61, Cordova 7 in Rancho Cordova – Colin Taylor rushed for touchdowns of 31, 12 and 10 yards and returned a fumble 35 yards for a score; Ty Uber threw touchdown passes to Joe Gauthier and Joshua Callaway; and Trace Nordquist returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown as the Bruins (3-2) beat the Lancers (0-5). Brandon “BamBam” Gray had a 56-yard touchdown run for Cordova.

Nevada Union 63, River City 6 in Grass Valley – Jaxon Horne rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns and JT Conway threw for 84 yards and two touchdowns in helping the Miners (3-1) jump to a 42-6 halftime lead against the Raiders (1-4).

Vista del Lago 61, El Camino 17 in Folsom – Jaxson Hansen rushed for three touchdowns; Nik Goodwin threw touchdown passes to Jacob Vencer and Ethan Menezes and also rushed for a touchdown and Nathan Zan had a 60-yard touchdown catch and recovered a fumble as Vista del Lago (4-1) belted El Camino (3-2) in a faceoff of two teams that have the Eagles as their mascots. Dez Ortega threw two touchdown passes for El Camino.

Union Mine 36, Colfax 21 in El Dorado – Clayton Beyer threw for 300 yards and four touchdown passes, including three to Devin Williams, to help the Diamondbacks (3-2) top the Falcons (2-2). Williams had 160 receiving yards.

Antelope 28, Yuba City 13 in Antelope – Quincy Gallon threw a 35-yard scoring strike to Leondre Huerta-Moore and Brian Thomas caught a touchdown pass from Syray Goree as the Titans (2-3, 1-0) topped the Honkers (2-3, 0-1) in the Capital Valley Conference opener.

Calaveras 21, Bradshaw Christian 19 in South Sacramento – Calaveras (2-2) led 21-0 at the half, then the Pride (2-2) made it interesting with touchdowns by Jaylen Patterson, Evan Zeppieri and David Carr. After Carr’s 1-yard plunge with six minutes left, Bradshaw Christian’s two-point attempt was unsuccessful in the bid to draw even. Nolan Dart had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown for Calaveras.

Liberty Ranch 14, Laguna Creek 10 in Galt – Isiah Ricci hit Cameron Hopkins-Senegal with the winning touchdown pass with seconds left to lift the Hawks (2-3) over the Cardinals (3-2).

East Nicolaus 47, Pierce 12 in Arbuckle – Gavin McAuliff intercepted a pass and also threw 35- and 21-yard touchdown passes to David Earhart; Mitch Barker rushed for 75- and 44-yard touchdowns; Ashton York had two interceptions and Aaron Alestra returned an interception 70 yards as the Spartans (3-1) beat the Bears (2-2).

Sutter 40, Chico 0 in Sutter – Cory McIntyre rushed for a touchdown, threw a touchdown pass to Landon Cooper and booted two field goals and the Huskies (3-1) forced four turnovers, including a fumble returned for a touchdown, in shocking the Panthers (3-1).

Wheatland 34, Winters 19 in Wheatland – James Doran threw three touchdown passes, including an 86-yarder to Tariq Parker, as the Pirates (3-1) rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit to beat the Warriors (0-4). Parker also had a 31-yard touchdown run.

Rio Vista 49, Galileo 0 in Rio Vista – Ethan Medders threw four touchdown passes and Art Weller had two interceptions as the Rams (5-0) defeated the visiting Lions (0-4) from San Francisco.

Foothill 57, Valley 6 in Foothill Farms – The Mustangs (4-0) jumped to a 20-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in beating the Vikings (0-4).