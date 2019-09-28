Football roundup: From 0-10 last season to stunning Del Oro, Whitney has arrived

Watch highlights from Elk Grove’s rout of rival Sheldon The Elk Grove Thundering Herd hammers out a 55-0 victory against the Sheldon Huskies on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Elk Grove Thundering Herd hammers out a 55-0 victory against the Sheldon Huskies on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Del Oro and Whitney showed Friday night in Rocklin why the Sierra Football League is one of the most competitive and entertaining high school football leagues in California, even with the presence of perennial powerhouse Folsom.

Dom Spence scored on a 12-yard run in overtime to lift No. 18 Whitney to a thrilling 30-27 upset of No. 5 Del Oro on homecoming night, a game that featured six lead changes and three ties. It was the first SFL win for Whitney, a team that went winless overall last season but has come alive under second-year coach Zac McNally.

Spence’s winning burst came shortly after Logan Shepard’s 39-yard field goal put Del Oro (4-2, 1-1) up 27-24 on its first overtime possession.

Aiden Foster’s 11-yard touchdown run and Shepard’s PAT put Del Oro ahead 24-17 with 3:04 left in regulation, but Whitney (3-3, 1-1) tied it 24-24 on Eli Brickhandler’s 40-yard touchdown pass and Zach Schreiner’s PAT with 1:25 to go.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Schreiner missed a 48-yard field goal attempt that would have won it in the final seconds. Brickhandler also connected with Miller for a 14-yard touchdown pass and had a 15-yard touchdown run.

In addition to his touchdown run, Foster returned a fumble recovery 30 yards for a touchdown, Sheldon Conde rushed for a 25-yard touchdown and Shepard booted a 31-yard field.

No. 1 Folsom 49, Menlo-Atherton 0 in Folsom – Jake Reithmeier completed 20 of 34 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for two scores as the Bulldogs (4-1) crushed the Bears (1-3) in a battle of defending state CIF champions. Elijhah Badger and CJ Hutton both went over 100 yards receiving and Dylan Richard had a 27-yard interception return for a score.

No. 6 Rocklin 28, No. 2 Oak Ridge 22 in Rocklin – Tanner Gomes rushed for touchdowns of 21 and 2 yards, Cole Becker booted field goals of 45, 37 and 36 yards, and Cian Stone came up with a game-clinching interception in the final seconds to lift the Thunder (5-1, 2-0) over the Trojans (3-2, 0-2) in the SFL. Justin Lamson threw touchdown passes to Avant Jacobs and Evan Robinson for Oak Ridge.

No. 3 Inderkum 70, Burbank 0 in Natomas – Jamijah Ray and De’Angealo Lewis hooked up for 44- and 43-yard touchdown passes, Willie Hardy Jr. had a 43-yard scoring run and Miles Mitchell returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in leading the Tigers (5-0) over the Titans (0-5).

No. 4 Monterey Trail 21, Paraclete 13 in Lancaster – The Mustangs (4-1) shaved almost seven minutes off the clock with a long possession that started at their own 17 and ended on downs at the Paraclete 13 with under a minute to play to hold off the Spirits (3-3). Trailing 21-6, Paraclete made it interesting when Amir Bankhead broke away for an 80-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

No. 7 Elk Grove 55, Sheldon 0 at Elk Grove HS – Hunter Hall rushed for touchdowns of 65, 36 and 16 yards, and Carter Harris had touchdown runs of 47 and 19 yards and threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Sam Frizzi as the Thundering Herd (4-1, 2-0) romped past the Huskies (2-4, 0-2) in the Delta League.

No. 9 Capital Christian 63, El Camino 13 at El Camino HS – Zeke Burnett rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, Austin Amador completed 7 of 10 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns, Max Rodarte rushed for a 33-yard touchdown and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass, and sophomore D.J. Crowther rushed for a touchdown and recovered a fumble for a score as the Cougars (4-2, 2-0) topped the Eagles (3-3, 0-2) in a Capital Athletic League game played Thursday night.

No. 12 Cosumnes Oaks 45, No. 11 Pleasant Grove 16 at Sheldon HS – Ishmael Rehberg had three interceptions, two of which he returned for 60- and 55-yard touchdowns, Anthony Grigsby Jr. passed for 225 yards and ran for 85 yards, and Christian Ridgway rushed for 190 yards and touchdowns of 70, 62 and 4 yards for the Wolfpack (4-1, 1-1) in their Delta League triumph over the Eagles (4-1, 1-1). Cosumnes Oaks also had seven sacks.

No. 15 Rio Linda 44, Foothill 13 in Foothill Farms – Cameron Skattebo rushed for 280 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns, and Abraham Banks scored on kickoff returns from 91 and 87 yards, the second time in his career he has pulled that feat, as the Knights (4-1) rolled the Mustangs (4-1).

No. 19 Placer 48, Bishop O’Dowd 14 in Auburn – Hans Grassmann rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, the Hillmen (3-2) held the Dragons (0-5) to 158 total yards and Evan Robinson returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown and had eight tackles in beating the 2018 North Coast Section Division III champions from Oakland.

Highlands 36, Pioneer 22 in North Highlands – Chrichion Brown had four touchdown passes, two to Harim Reynolds, and Norris Rivers rushed for a touchdown to power the Scots on homecoming night as the program improved to 5-0 for the first time since the late 1980s, according to coach Matt Cokley, an alum of the school. The Patriots fell to 3-2.

Woodland 28, Wood 25 in Woodland – Sophomore Mason Thomas rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and Jay Jay Jackson caught two touchdowns to lead the Wolves (3-2) past the Wildcats (1-4).

Jesuit 34, Franklin 14 in Elk Grove – Daniel Susac threw touchdown passes to Jagger Saca, Nate Lewis, Cooper Shults and Jacob Hall, and Ace Saca rushed for a touchdown to lead the Marauders (2-3, 1-0) over the Wildcats (2-4, 0-2) in the Delta League. Reagan Fonbuena rushed for both Franklin scores.

Christian Brothers 42, Rio Americano 13 at Hughes Stadium – Caylen Walker’s interception helped set up a Luke Jones’ 15-yard touchdown run in leading the way for the Falcons (4-2) against the Raiders (1-4). Jayden O’Hare had two touchdown passes and Nolan Johnston had a 52-yard touchdown catch and an interception for Rio Americano.

Yuba City 40, River Valley 7 at Yuba City HS – Erik Palmquist rushed for two touchdowns and Brigham Lessard returned an interception for a touchdown to help the Honkers (3-3, 1-1 in Capital Valley Conference) team top the Falcons (2-3, 0-1) in the Yuba City Mayor’s Cup rivalry game.

Vista del Lago 33, Del Campo 14 in Fair Oaks – Ryan Tung caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Nik Goodwin and booted a 38-yard field goal, and Ethan Menezes had a 30-yard touchdown run to help the Eagles (5-1) defeat the Cougars (3-2).

Bradshaw Christian 65, Brookside Christian 12 in South Sacramento – Tyler Onic returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and had a 9-yard touchdown run; Evan Zeppieri ran for a 42-yard score and Noah Kunce recovered a Knights (2-4) fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to lead the Pride (3-2) over the Knights (2-4) of Stockton.

Nevada Union 64, Fairfield 0 in Fairfield – J.T. Conway had two touchdown passes, Jaxon Horne had a touchdown run and scoring catch, Gabe Baker rushed for two touchdowns and Drake Schlachter had two interceptions in staking the Miners (4-1) to a 50-0 halftime lead against the Falcons (0-5).

East Nicolaus 32, Golden Sierra 6 in Garden Valley – Gavin McAuliff threw three touchdown passes, rushed for a 40-yard touchdown and had an interception on defense, and David Earhart had two touchdown catches and an interception in leading the Spartans (4-1) over the Grizzlies (3-2). Josh Grotegeer had sacks on three successive plays for East Nicolaus.

Colfax 34, Wheatland 12 in Colfax – Juliono Martello rushed for two touchdowns and caught an 85-yard touchdown pass, Gannon Brothers grabbed three interceptions and Dylan Garcia kicked a school record 46-yard field goal in leading the Falcons (3-2) over the Pirates (3-2).

Valley 21, McClatchy 15 at Cosumnes River College – Tied 7-7 at the half, Isaiah Tongson’s 3-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter put the Vikings (1-4) ahead to stay. Valley scored on a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 21-7 before Jaydale Dixon’s touchdown run and two-point conversion moved the Lions (0-5) to within striking distance with three minutes to go.

Dixon 14, Argonaut 7 in Dixon – Down 7-6, the Rams (3-2) returned a punt for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, forced the Mustangs (1-4) to give the ball up on possessions with less than two minutes to play, then got a critical first down to run out the clock for the win. Rigeberto Jimenez had a fumble recovery for Dixon.

Winters 35, Esparto 15 in Winters – Carson Lowrie rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and completed 7 of 9 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown and Tony Garcia rushed for 101 yards on 13 carries and had 89 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches as the Warriors (1-4, 1-0) beat the Spartans (2-3, 0-1) in their Homecoming Sacramento Valley League game. Aidan Cruz rushed for 102 yards on 8 carries as Winters rolled up 535 total yards.