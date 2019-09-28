Even with a new quarterback, Vista del Lago keeps rolling

Vista del Lago’s Terrence Simon comes around the line during his team’s 33-14 win over Del Campo on Friday.

The Del Campo football team got a wake-up call Friday night as the Vista del Lago Eagles spoiled the Cougars’ homecoming with a 33-14 rout.

The Eagles put a damper on the party early and often. Vista (5-1, 2-0 Capital Athletic League) was almost always in control, leading by 26 points at one point. Thank Ethan Menezes for that. The junior running back Ethan Menezes had 20 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown. He also had three receptions for 55 yards from senior quarterback Nik Goodwin, including a big 36-yard catch on the final drive of the game to set up his score to ice the win.

“We’re just trying to be more aggressive than everyone,” Menezes said. “We knew that we need to come out and win league games. We’re just trying to be 1-0 at the end of the week.”

The Eagles’ lone loss this season was to Placer, 45-34 on Sept. 13 behind a big performance from Hans Grassman, who had nearly 300 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Vista coach Mike Struebing said his team doesn’t get too down and is resilient.

“It’s the nature of who we are,” Struebing said. “Guys respond really well and we don’t get down. We show up day in and day out just trying to get better. We trust in that process and guys have done a really good job.”

Menezes was not the only Eagle to hurt Del Campo (3-2, 1-1). Senior running back Jaxson Hansen rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.

Goodwin became the starting quarterback for Vista last week following a broken collarbone to junior Aydan Edwards that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Goodwin completed 12 of 26 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns against Del Campo while adding 31 yards on four rushes.

Struebing said his offensive approach has not changed.

“We always try to be balanced,” Struebing said. “I think we’re best when we’re balanced and it keeps teams off balance when we play that way as well.”

The Eagles now look forward to the remainder of their CAL schedule. Vista plays the next three games at home against Rio Americano, Christian Brothers and Sacramento.

The toughest challenge for the Eagles will come in the final week of the season when they play at Capital Christian, which ran over Christian Brothers last week, 56-17.

Menezes is confident in his team’s chances in league play over the next month.

“We’re ready for everyone that comes towards us,” he said.

