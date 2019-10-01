Point, click, repeat: Vote for The Bee’s Prep Football Player of the Week

Rio Linda High School football player Abraham Banks (8) celebrates with classmates Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at a rally before the school’s first state championship game in any sport.

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Abraham Banks, Rio Linda: Returned two kickoffs of 87 or more yards for touchdowns in a 44-13 win over Foothill.

Hunter Hall, Elk Grove: Rushed for 125 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Sheldon.

Caleb Ramseur, Monterey Trail: rushed 34 times for 197 yards and a score in a 21-13 win over Paraclete.

Ishmael Rehberg, Cosumnes Oaks: Had three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, in a 45-16 win over Pleasant Grove.

Dom Spence, Whitney: Made plays all over the field on offense, defense and special teams and scored the game-winner in a 30-27 win over Del Oro.

Mason Thomas, Woodland: Rushed nine times for 184 yards and two scores in a 28-25 win over Wood.

Richie Watts, Rocklin: Passed for 203 yards and accounted for two scores in a 28-22 win over Oak Ridge.