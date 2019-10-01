High School Sports
Point, click, repeat: Vote for The Bee’s Prep Football Player of the Week
Abraham Banks, Rio Linda: Returned two kickoffs of 87 or more yards for touchdowns in a 44-13 win over Foothill.
Hunter Hall, Elk Grove: Rushed for 125 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Sheldon.
Caleb Ramseur, Monterey Trail: rushed 34 times for 197 yards and a score in a 21-13 win over Paraclete.
Ishmael Rehberg, Cosumnes Oaks: Had three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, in a 45-16 win over Pleasant Grove.
Dom Spence, Whitney: Made plays all over the field on offense, defense and special teams and scored the game-winner in a 30-27 win over Del Oro.
Mason Thomas, Woodland: Rushed nine times for 184 yards and two scores in a 28-25 win over Wood.
Richie Watts, Rocklin: Passed for 203 yards and accounted for two scores in a 28-22 win over Oak Ridge.
