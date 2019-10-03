Bee football Prep of the Week: Dom Spence, Whitney

Whitney High football player Dom Spence is The Bee’s Prep of the Week.

When a team seeks a bounce-back season after going 0-10, it means every man on deck.

At Whitney High School, that was the mandate laid out by second-year coach Zac McNally this fall: everyone on board, everyone doing their part and a little bit more.

Whitney is now 3-3 after its stirring 30-27 overtime win over Del Oro on Friday to jolt the Sierra Foothill League standings, and Dom Spence was in the middle of it all in earning Bee Prep of the Week honors through online fan voting.

The senior returned kicks for big yards, made catches to extend drives and won it with a 13-yard scoring run in overtime to lift the Wildcats past Del Oro for the first time, also giving the program its first SFL victory in program history.

A year ago against Del Oro, Spence had to miss much of the game after suffering a concussion. He rung bells with his effort this time.

Whitney was realigned into the SFL before the 2018 season and took its lumps. Whitney opened this season with a 38-10 win over Paraclete, then beat Placer 47-34 for a 2-0 start. The Wildcats still have to face SFL rivals Granite Bay, Folsom, Oak Ridge and Grant while aiming to reach the playoffs for the 10th time since 2007.