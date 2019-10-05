Hammerheads lead the way again as Elk Grove thunders past Pleasant Grove

Elk Grove quarterback Carter Harris slips by the Sheldon defense to score a touchdown, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Elk Grove High School. jpierce@sacbee.com

It only gets harder for Elk Grove High School from here.

But the No. 6 Thundering Herd looks better still than it did just two weeks ago, when it opened the rugged Delta League with a tough victory at Davis.

Elk Grove ran all of 24 offensive plays Friday night but averaged 16 yards per play in exploding to a 62-21 victory over visiting and No. 12-ranked Pleasant Grove.

Quarterback Carter Harris ran and ran and ran for 188 yards in all of six carries. He started with a 72-yard run on the Herd’s first possession and then scored on runs of 2, 64 and 48 yards for the Thundering Herd (5-1 overall, 3-0 Delta League). Pleasant Grove dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Delta.

“I’m just following our blockers,” the 5-foot-6, 155-pound senior quarterback said of his “Hammerhead” linemen Elijah Vallier, Jesse Hughes, Jacob Hudson, Jack Spithorst and Kylan Fontes.

“We keep working during the week. We’ve been playing together a long time. We hopped on this train, and we’re letting it roll and roll. We’re trying to get better each week.”

Elk Grove needs to. Next for the Herd is Jesuit on Saturday, followed by Franklin and Cosumnes Oaks.

And the Herd is getting there. Elk Grove scored twice in 40 seconds to start the second half, as Khalani Riddick returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, followed by Ethan Archuleta’s recovery of a blocked punt in the end zone, turning a 34-21 halftime lead into a running clock. Riddick had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown nullified in the first quarter.

Coach John Heffernan said Elk Grove includes starters and “quasi-starters” on its special teams.

“We make it a priority,” he said. “We make it a big deal.”

Pleasant Grove made this game a big deal by scoring first, turning a fumble recovery on a punt into Jacob Couchot’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Trey Kennedy.

Couchot, starting for the injured Nathan Valencia, then threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Kevin Watt with 9.1 seconds left in the first quarter, and Karson Wheeler’s 1-yard touchdown run tied the score midway through the second period.

Coming off an 0-10 season in 2018, Pleasant Grove has surged this season but has now lost back-to-back games.