High School Sports
Bee Prep of the Week: Jariah McBath of Marysville
Jariah McBath played for Yuba City High School a year ago, then transferred to Marysville.
After a 30-day sitout period per transfer protocol, McBath made an immediate impact.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior on Friday against Lindhurst ran for 338 yards and three touchdowns in a 61-38 win in a Pioneer Valley League opener.
He earned Bee Prep of the Week honors through online fan voting after helping the Indians move to 3-3 heading into this week’s home game against Colfax.
Marsysville has matched last season’s victory total with four regular-season games to go. The Indians made the playoffs six times from 2008-2017.
Last season, McBath rushed for 517 yards and seven touchdowns, going for a season-high 137 yards and two scores in a playoff loss to Placer.
