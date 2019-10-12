Roundup: Jacobs leads No. 4 Oak Ridge past No. 11 Del Oro in a wild night of football

Avant Jacobs had a monster performance for No. 4 Oak Ridge in its Sierra Foothill League homecoming battle with No. 11 Del Oro on Friday night in El Dorado Hills.

The 5-foot-9 senior wide receiver-defensive back returned a fumble 86 yards for a touchdown, rushed for two touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead the Trojans to a 38-15 win over the uncharacteristically error-prone Golden Eagles.

Del Oro (4-3, 1-2) committed six turnovers as Ryan Enney also recovered two fumbles and Mujahid Samad had an interception for Oak Ridge (5-2, 2-2).

Justin Lamson completed two touchdown passes, one to Samad for 34 yards and another for 6 yards to Gui Lozada. Connor Edwards added a 35-yard field goal for Oak Ridge, which has bounced back for two wins since losing 36-33 to No. 1 Folsom and 28-22 to No. 3 Rocklin to open the league season.

No. 1 Folsom 51, No. 17 Whitney 24 in Rocklin – Daniyel Ngata rushed for three touchdowns, including a 70-yarder; Jake Reithmeier threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns, including two to Elijhah Badger; and DeShawn Lynch returned a fumble recovery 35 yards for a touchdown as the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0) topped the Wildcats (3-5, 1-3) in the SFL. Eli Brickhandler rushed for two touchdowns and his 56-yard touchdown pass to Ian Simpson enabled the Whitney to close to 28-16 midway in the third quarter.

No. 2 Inderkum 42, River Valley 20 in Yuba City – Aaron Espero caught two touchdown passes and returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown; Jamijah Ray had three touchdown passes and Dino Watson ran for 72- and 6-yard touchdowns for the Tigers (7-0, 3-0) in their Capital Valley Conference matchup against the Falcons (2-5, 0-3).

No. 3 Rocklin 43, Grant 7 in Rocklin – Toran O’Harran had touchdown catches for 58 and 61 yards from Richie Watts and Tanner Gomes rushed for two touchdowns as the Thunder (6-2, 3-1) belted the Pacers (1-6, 0-3) in the SFL.

No. 5 Monterey Trail 63, Kennedy 0 in Greenhaven – Prophet Brown rushed for touchdowns of 49 and 6 yards and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Frank Arcuri; Kevin Adams Jr. returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown and had a 22-yard touchdown catch; and Otha Williams rushed for two touchdowns as the Mustangs (6-1, 2-0) overwhelmed the Cougars (2-5, 1-1) in the Metro League.

No. 7 Davis 35, No. 14 Pleasant Grove 28 in Davis – Payne Barksdale had 19- and 1-yard touchdown runs in the third quarter; Aaron Turner had a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and the defense hauled in four interceptions, including one returned 55 yards for a touchdown, as the Blue Devils (6-1, 2-1) held off the Eagles (4-3, 1-3) in the Delta League.

Nathan Valencia had two rushing touchdowns and combined for two passing touchdowns with Jacob Couchot. Donovan Garvin had two second half interceptions for Davis.

No. 8 Capital Christian 31, Sacramento 8 in Rosemont – Trailing 8-0 at the half, the Cougars (6-2, 4-0) rallied with a punt return for a touchdown, and interception return for a touchdown and two Zeke Burnett touchdown runs to top the Dragons (2-5, 1-2) in the Capital Athletic League.

Franklin 14, No. 9 Cosumnes Oaks 7 at Cosumnes Oaks – Reagan Fonbuena led an inspired defense with three sacks and also scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and D.J. Stamps’ 6-yard run midway in the fourth quarter proved the game-winner as the Wildcats (3-4, 1-2) upset the Wolfpack (6-2, 4-1) in the Delta League. Cosumnes Oaks came into the game averaging 36 points, but didn’t score until Anthony Grigsby Jr. and Ishmael Rehberg connected on a 27-yard touchdown with about four minutes to play.

No. 10 Vacaville 30, Vanden 14 in Vacaville – Chris Island and Coulter Malone rushed for touchdowns, Jeremy Villalobos and Brandon Holmes combined on a touchdown catch and the Bulldogs’ (5-2, 2-0) defense produced an interception, fumble recovery and safety in beating the Vikings (2-5, 1-1) in the Monticello Empire League.

No. 13 Center 45, Foothill 6 in Foothill Farms – Michael Wortham returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown and threw touchdown passes to Brandon Fernandes and Latrell Harris, and Jacob Kolak had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown to lead the Cougars (7-0, 2-0) past the Mustangs (4-3, 0-2) in the Pioneer Valley League.

No. 18 Placer 24, No. 15 Rio Linda 7 in Auburn – Jesse Whigam and Dylan Logelin rushed for 28- and 14-yard touchdowns, respectively, in the first half and Hans Grassmann added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter – his 18th of the season – to lead the Hillmen (5-2, 2-0) over the Knights (5-2, 1-1) in a Foothill Valley League showdown. Abraham Banks had a 49-yard touchdown run for Rio Linda, giving him 16 touchdowns on the season.

Ponderosa 35, No. 16 Lincoln 21 in Shingle Springs – Tyler Uber threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Hubert to break a 13-13 tie midway through the third quarter, then Uber added a 3-yard rushing touchdown after a Jason Gelein fumble recovery and Jake Lewallen returned another Fighting Zebras (4-3, 1-1) fumble 85 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead the Bruins (4-3, 1-1) in the key Foothill Valley League game. Seth Sampson scored two touchdowns for Lincoln.

No. 20 Bear River 42, Lindhurst 14 in Olivehurst – Jacob Ayestaran rushed for 17- and 6-yard touchdowns and Jaime Vargas, Joe Knowlton, Zach Fink and Cade Torgerson added touchdown runs to lead the Bruins (6-1, 1-1) past the Blazers (2-5, 0-2) in the Pioneer Valley League.

Del Campo 33, Rio Americano 27 (overtime) in Fair Oaks – After forcing the Raiders to surrender the ball on downs in the first overtime possession, the Cougars’ Alex Rocha rushed 9 yards for the winning touchdown in the exciting CAL battle. Rocha’s 20-yard touchdown run midway in the fourth quarter put Del Campo (4-2, 2-2) ahead 27-20, but Rio Americano (1-6, 0-3) rallied to tie with a passing touchdown and successful PAT with about two minutes to play in regulation. Savion Ponce had a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown for Rio Americano.

Antelope 35, Woodcreek 6 in Roseville – Quincy Gallan threw touchdown passes to Carlos Young, and Syray Goree and Jerry Huddleston had an interception in helping the Titans (4-4, 3-1) beat the Timberwolves (2-6, 1-3) in the Capital Valley Conference.

Yuba City 56, Bella Vista 7 in Yuba City – First-half touchdown runs by Erik Palmquist, Isaac Price and Takesi Faupula helped the Honkers (4-3, 2-1) excite their homecoming crowd in the Capital Valley Conference game against the Broncos (0-7, 0-4). Bella Vista’s losing streak is now 41.

Oakmont 34, Nevada Union 21 in Roseville – Kane Rosko rushed for three touchdowns and Hayden Abbruzzese had a 9-yard touchdown run and 38-yard touchdown pass as the Vikings (6-1, 2-0) rallied to beat the Miners (4-3, 0-2) in the Foothill Valley League. Jaxon Horne rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a fumble and Gabe Baker turned a screen pass into a 66-yard touchdown for Nevada Union.

Casa Roble 50, Pioneer 7 in Orangevale – In his first game back from a month-long sitout due to a concussion, Marciano Huston passed for 232 yards and five touchdowns, four in the first half, to power the Rams (4-3, 2-0) past the Patriots (3-4, 0-2) in the Golden Empire League. Austin Gandy had 106 yards rushing and two scores, including a 75-yarder, and Dylan Overstreet had a 50-yard TD catch and Dylan DeCelle an 80-yard TD grab.

Colfax 41, Marysville 15 in Marysville – Juliono Martello caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tarvyn Heimann and John Beckman rushed for a 6-yard touchdown, both in the fourth quarter, to help the Falcons (5-2, 2-0) pull away from the Indians (3-4, 1-1) in the PVL.

Western Sierra Academy 28, Delta 26 in Clarksburg – Chris Delaloye rushed for a touchdown and threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Robert Reichow; Yianni Kotsiopulos rushed for two touchdowns and the Wolves (3-4, 2-0) made a critical interception midway through the fourth quarter to top the Saints (2-5, 0-2) in the Sacramento Metro Athletic League. Victor Perez scored three touchdowns and Robert Reichow had a 70-yard touchdown run for Delta.

Bradshaw Christian 34, Galt 7 in Galt – Evan Zeppieri rushed for two touchdowns and had an interception; Nate Grant rushed for 58- and 3-yard scores and David Carr threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Patterson to lead the Pride (5-2, 2-0) over the Warriors (4-3, 0-2) in the Sierra Valley Conference.

Liberty Ranch 29, Union Mine 13 in El Dorado – Isiah Ricci rushed for 55- and 11-yard touchdowns; Aidan Carr had two touchdown runs and Derrion Robinson and Austin Davis had fumble recoveries and Elijah Freeman an interception in the second half to lead the Hawks (3-4, 1-1) past the Diamondbacks (3-4, 1-1) in the Sierra Valley Conference.

Rosemont 28, El Dorado 13 in Placerville – Zion Gedeon rushed for three touchdowns, Kyle Masterson threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to DeMarco Brodnax and the Wolverines (6-1, 1-1) defense recovered three fumbles to beat the Cougars (3-4, 0-2) and bounce back from 34-33 loss to Union Mine in last week’s Sierra Valley Conference opener.

Laguna Creek 44, McClatchy 14 at Cosumnes River College - Tyrel Brown rushed for 135 yards on 14 carries and three touchdowns and linebacker Kahanu Koi had two interceptions and recovered a fumble for the Cardinals (5-2, 2-0), who rolled the Lions (0-7, 0-2) in Metro League play.

Golden Sierra 34, Highlands 33 in North Highlands - The Grizzlies stunned the Scots in Sierra Delta League play to move to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in league after the game was moved from Garden Valley to Highlands due to power outage issues. Chrichion Brown had four touchdown passes, three to Harim Reynolds for Highlands (6-1, 1-1).

East Nicolaus 58, Trinity 12 in Weaverville – Gavin McAuliff threw four touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown; David Earhart had 59-yard and 29-yard touchdown catches and also intercepted a pass; and Mitch Barker and J.T. Stinson each scored two touchdowns as the Spartans (5-1, 1-0) whipped the Wolves (0-6, 0-1) in the Northern Section Mid-Valley League.