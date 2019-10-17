Bee Prep of the Week: Luke Jones, Christian Brothers

Jesuit Marauders’ Christian Sanchez (17) defends a pass intended for Christian Brothers’ Luke Jones (10) in the end zone as the Jesuit Marauders face the Christian Brothers Falcons in the Holy Bowl at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Special to The Bee

Every title contender needs a play-maker.

At Christian Brothers High School, that’s Luke Jones.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior did his part in helping power the Falcons past El Camino 61-33 last week in a Capital Athletic League contest, and he earned Bee Prep of the Week honors through a flood of online fan voting.

Jones caught 10 passes from Jacob Stewart for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Jones also rushed three times for 21 yards and a score.

Someone kindly cover No. 10!

Jones also this season caught a touchdown that helped lead the way past rival Jesuit 30-27 in the 49th Holy Bowl, leading to pandemonium after the game as students rushed the field and players hugged and cried. It had been nine years since Christian Brothers had defeated Jesuit.





Jones has 43 receptions this season for 451 yards and five touchdowns. He has also made plays on kickoff and punt returns and has scored 10 total touchdowns for a Falcons team that is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in CAL play entering a showdown against Vista del Lago on Saturday at Hughes Stadium at 11 a.m.