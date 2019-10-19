Roundup: Valencia keys Pleasant Grove win in battle of strong quarterbacks

Nathan Valencia threw three touchdown passes and Chris Weinberg rushed for two touchdowns and No. 16 Pleasant Grove broke open a close game with three fourth quarter scores to defeat Sheldon 42-20 in a Delta League game Friday night at Sheldon.

Sean Nixon’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Wonya Williams cut Pleasant Grove’s lead to 21-13 early in the fourth quarter in a game that was tied 7-7 at the half. Nixon accounted for three scores for Sheldon (2-6, 0-4), but Pleasant Grove (5-3, 2-3) responded as Weinberg rushed for 50- and 3-yard touchdowns and Valencia and Jacob Couchot combined for a 50-yard touchdown pass play.

No. 1 Folsom 56, No.11 Granite Bay 10 in Granite Bay – Elijhah Badger returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jake Reithmeier, Daniyel Ngata and Ari Patu each rushed for two touchdowns and C.J. Hutton returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a score as the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0) spoiled Senior Night for the Grizzlies (4-4, 2-2) in the SFL.

No. 2 Inderkum 35, Antelope 20 in Antelope – Jamijah Ray’s 11-yard touchdown pass to John Lain late in the fourth quarter provided key insurance for the Tigers (8-0, 4-0) after the stubborn Titans had closed to 28-20 midway in the final quarter on Isaiah Nash’s 7-yard touchdown run in the Capital Valley Conference contest.

No. 4 Oak Ridge 26, No. 18 Whitney 14 in El Dorado Hills - Justin Lamson threw a 14-yard touchdown to Gui Lozada and Dylan Warfield rushed for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to help the Trojans (6-2, 3-2) rally for the victory over the Wildcats (3-6, 1-4) in the SFL. Eli Brickhandler’s 33-yard scoring strike to Andre Nolan-White and Zach Schreiner’s PAT put Whitney ahead 14-13 with five minutes to play in the third quarter. Mujahid Samad had two interceptions and Avant Jacobs one for Oak Ridge. Ryan Vigo, Dom Spence and Nolan-White had interceptions for Whitney.

No. 5 Monterey Trail defeats Burbank by forfeit – The Mustangs (7-1, 3-0) picked up a Metro League win after the Titans (0-8,0-3) forfeited because of low roster numbers.

No. 7 Elk Grove 60, Franklin 13 at Elk Grove — Hunter Hall rushed for touchdowns of 55, 50 and 50 yards, Carter Harris had touchdown runs of 65 and 5 yards and Tre’von Frazier rushed for a 70-yard score as the Thundering Herd (6-2, 4-1) broke open a close Delta League game against the Wildcats (3-5, 1-3) with 33 second-half points. Damian Allen also had two touchdowns runs for Elk Grove.

No. 8 Davis 24, Jesuit 20 in Davis – Teddy Oldman threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Joey Astra and also booted the game-winning 32-yard fourth-quarter field goal for the Blue Devils (7-1, 3-1) as they held off the Marauders (3-5, 2-2) in the Delta. Kai Santos rushed for 21- and 7-yard touchdowns for Jesuit.

No. 9 Vacaville 41, Armijo 14 in Fairfield – Cody Hume caught a 23-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 32 yards for another score to lead the Bulldogs (6-2, 3-0) over the Indians (1-7,0-3) in the Monticello Empire League.

No. 10 Del Oro 38 Grant 21 in Loomis – Ryan Lewis rushed for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Blake DeMar, and Kal Lunders had two interceptions, one returned 25 yards for a touchdown, to lift the Golden Eagles (5-3, 2-2) over the Pacers (1-7, 0-4) in the SFL. Peni Kauifusi rushed for two touchdowns and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Keviyez Edwards for Grant.

No. 12 Center 48, Marysville 0 in Antelope – Michael Wortham ran for a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes, including a 60-yarder to Brandon Fernandes, Legend Young had two rushing touchdowns and the defense of the Cougars (8-0, 3-0) stymied the Indians (3-5, 1-2) in the Pioneer Valley League.

No. 14 Placer 17, Oakmont 7 in Auburn – Martin Haswell threw 62- and 34-yard touchdown passes to Sam Bender and Jesse Whigam, respectively, and Alex Bohn booted a 40-yard field goal to lead the Hillmen (6-2, 3-0) over the Vikings (6-2, 1-2) in the Foothill Valley League.

No. 19 Rio Linda 28, No. 17 Lincoln 14 in Rio Linda – The Knights (6-2, 2-1) rushed for two fourth quarter touchdowns to break a 14-14 tie and defeat the Fighting Zebras (4-4, 1-2) in the key FVL contest.

Foothill 40, No. 20 Bear River 17 in Foothill Farms – Sophomore quarterback JoJo Powell ran for touchdowns of 44, 40 and 15 yards and Dae’vonnie Williams had two touchdowns runs as the Mustangs (5-3, 1-2) shocked the Bruins (6-2, 1-2) in the PVL. Colton Jenkins had a 50-yard run and threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Jackson for Bear River.

Colfax 37, Lindhurst 24 in Colfax – John Beckman and David Martinez each rushed for two touchdowns, Travyn Heimann and Luke Green combined for a 28-yard touchdown reception and Dylan Garcia booted a 43-yard field goal as the Falcons (6-2, 3-0) downed the Blazers (2-6, 0-3) in the PVL.

Nevada Union 20, Ponderosa 7 in Grass Valley – Jaxon Horne rushed for a touchdown and had one of three interceptions by the Miners (5-3, 1-2) , Jeremy Nettles rushed for a 4-yard touchdown and Cade Torgerson booted a 36-yard field goal in the Foothill Valley League battle with the Bruins (4-4, 1-2).

El Camino 28, Del Campo 17 at El Camino HS – The Eagles (4-5, 1-4) scored two fourth quarter touchdowns, including a fumble return for a score, to rally past the Cougars (4-4, 2-3) in the Capital Athletic League. Erik Randolph’s touchdown run had given Del Campo a 16-14 lead early in

Laguna Creek 35, Kennedy 22 in Greenhaven – Tyler Brown had 93 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and also intercepted a pass and caused a fumble, Randy Brewster rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 5 carries and Jayden Sterling-Peevy had 2.5 sacks in the Cardinals’ (6-2, 3-0) Metro Conference triumph over the Cougars (2-6, 1-2).

Yuba City 42, Roseville 14 in Yuba City – Takeshi Faupula rushed for three touchdowns in the Honkers’ (5-3,3-1) CVC win over the Tigers (5-3, 3-1).

River Valley 49, Bella Vista 7 in Fair Oaks – The Falcons (3-5, 1-3) intercepted five passes and recovered two fumbles and George Baker rushed for 176 yards and three scores in besting the Broncos (0-8, 0-5) in the CVC. Jonathan Stewart had 88 rushing yards and a team-high 9 tackles and Cody Barnard had three catches for 115 yards for Bella Vista.

Mesa Verde 40, Mira Loma 6 in Citrus Heights – Jshawn Brown rushed for 55- and 6-yard touchdowns and had a touchdown catch and Jaden Burger threw two touchdowns as the Mavericks (5-2, 2-1) rolled past the Matadors (0-8, 0-3) in the Golden Empire League.

Johnson 26, Valley 7 at Cosumnes River College – Trailing 7-6 early in the third quarter, the Warriors (6-2, 2-0) rallied over the Vikings (3-5, 2-1) by scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the Greater Sacramento League.

Rosemont 48, Galt 30 in Rosemont – Kyle Masterson threw five touchdown passes, including 77-, 51- and 9-yard strikes to DeMarco Brodnax, and Darion Gooding had a 51-yard touchdown catch and an interception as the Wolverines (7-1, 2-1) topped the Warriors (4-4, 0-3) in the Sierra Valley Conference.

Liberty Ranch 34, El Dorado 14 in Galt – Aidan Carr rushed for two touchdowns and threw a 15-yard scoring strike to Isiah Ricci and Ricci added a 5-yard touchdown run in the Hawks’ (4-4, 2-1) Sierra Valley Conference triumph over the Cougars (3-5, 1-2).

Bradshaw Christian 51, Union Mine 12 in South Sacramento – Nate Grant rushed for 71- and 6-yard touchdowns, Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes also had two touchdown runs and Anthony Tornatore, Jackson Reese, Noah Darchuk and Trevor Baker had interceptions for the Pride (6-2, 3-0) in their Sierra Valley Conference win over the Diamondbacks (4-4, 1-2).

Rio Americano 34, Sacramento 16 at Hughes Stadium – Jacob Hergert threw touchdown passes to Jayden O’Hare, Jalen Taylor and Savion Ponce and Ponce also rushed for a 13-yard score to lead the Raiders (2-6, 1-3) over the Dragons (2-6, 1-3) in the Capital Athletic League.

Casa Roble 45, Woodland 14 in Woodland - Marciano Huston completed 13 of 15 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns, all to receiver Alex Stelmaszczyk, as the Rams (5-3, 3-0) rolled the Wolves (5-3, 2-1) in Golden Empire League action from Thursday night. Dylan Overstreet had a 53-yard touchdown run and defensive lineman Brad Rankin returned a tipped ball seven yards for a touchdown for the Rams.

East Nicolaus 48, Mt. Shasta 6 in Nicolaus – Gavin McAuliff rushed for a touchdown and threw two touchdown passes; Mitch Barker had a 49-yard touchdown catch and a 26-yard touchdown run; J.T. Stinson had two touchdowns runs; and Kyle Ellorin and Zach Scoggins intercepted passes and Cameron Castro recovered a fumble to lead the Spartans (6-1, 2-0) over the Bears (3-4, 1-1) in a Northern Section Mid-Valley League game.

Sutter 35, Oroville 0 in Oroville -- Cory McIntyre rushed for a 50-yard second quarter touchdown and added two second half touchdown runs to lead the Huskies (6-1, 2-0) over the Tigers (2-5, 0-2) in a Northern Section Butte View League game.

Winters 19, Colusa 14 in Colusa – Carson Lowrie accounted for 208 total yards and three touchdowns and the Warriors (2-5, 2-1) scored 12 fourth quarter points to top the Redhawks (4-4, 2-2) in a North Section Sacramento Valley League game.