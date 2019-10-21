Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week for high school football

Inderkum running back Aaron Espero had a huge night Friday, rushing for two touchdowns and adding an interception. Sacramento Bee file

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

George Baker, River Valley: Rushed for 176 and three touchdowns and returned one of his three interceptions for a score in a 49-7 win over Bella Vista.

Aaron Espero, Inderkum: Ran for two touchdowns and had an interception in a 35-20 win over Antelope.

Kyle Masterson, Rosemont: Passed for five touchdowns, three to DeMarco Brodnax, in a 48-30 win over Galt.

Ethan Menezes, Vista del Lago: Rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Christian Brothers.

Alex Stelmaszczyk, Casa Roble: Had four catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 win over Woodland.