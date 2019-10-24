Prep of the Week: Ethan Menezes, Vista del Lago

Ethan Menezes has rushed for 100 or more yards in each game this season for Vista del Lago. Vista Del Lago

In an era of pass-heavy football, games can still be dictated and won on the ground.

Ethan Menezes knows.

He’s the 6-foot, 180-pound, hard-charging junior running back for Vista del Lago High School, a vital piece to the Eagles this fall.

Menezes found the end zone four times last Saturday at Hughes Stadium, including the game-winning rushing touchdown as time ran out, to lift his crew past Christian Brothers 34-28.

That effort pushed the No. 15-ranked Eagles to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Capital Athletic League. Menezes earned Bee Prep of the Week honors through online fan voting with more than 45,000 votes.

Menezes has rushed for 100 or more yards in each game this season, including 140 against Christian Brothers. He has rushed for 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he credits his offensive line for all of it – Blake Harville, Collin Homer, Josh Morris, Kellen Murphy, Nathan Erlich and Nathan Guess.

Vista hosts Sacramento on Friday and visits No. 6 Capital Christian in the regular-season final on Nov. 1 for the CAL championship.