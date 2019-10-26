Inderkum rolls on, extending league winning streak to 40 in beating Yuba City

Inderkum suffered its last high school football league loss in 2012.

It was to the same Yuba City program that traveled to Natomas on Friday night to play The Bee No. 2-ranked Tigers in a key Capital Valley Conference game.

Although the Honkers gave Inderkum a bit of a scare, the Tigers prevailed 35-20, thanks to the play of Aaron Espero and Dino Watson.

Watson rushed for three touchdowns and Espero rushed for another and also intercepted three Yuba City passes, including one he returned 35 yards for a touchdown to extend Inderkum’s overall league winning streak to 40.

Those critical individual performances helped Inderkum (9-0, 5-0) to extend its regular season winning streak to 37 games. The Tigers also have won 70 of their last 71 league games spanning three different leagues and can finish the regular season unbeaten and win the league title outright with a win at Roseville (6-3, 4-1) on Friday.

Against Yuba City (5-4, 3-2), Inderkum led 21-7 midway in the second quarter before the Honkers closed to 21-17 at the half on Keola Abreu’s 24-yard touchdown catch and Alejandro Fereyra’s 40-yard field goal. Espero’s 19-yard touchdown run and Brandon Berger’s PAT enabled Inderkum to take an 11-point lead with two minutes to play in the third quarter, but Fereyra’s 46-yard field goal with five minutes to go in the game cut Inderkum’s lead to 28-20.

Watson scored on a 25-yard run three minutes later, and Espero ended Yuba City’s last possession with an interception.

No. 1 Folsom 62, Grant 17 in Folsom – C.J. Hutton returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and also had a 90-yard touchdown catch; Jake Reithmeier threw three touchdown passes and Malik Rose (78 yards) and Shawn Powell (30 yards) returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0) topped the Pacers (1-8, 0-5) and extended their league winning streak to 46, including 39 in the Sierra Foothill League. Folsom has not lost a league contest since 2011 while in the Delta.

No. 10 Del Oro 21, No. 3 Rocklin 14 in Loomis – Ryan Lewis’ third-quarter 8-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Willson proved the difference as the Golden Eagles (6-3, 3-2) produced a homecoming win over the Thunder (6-3, 3-2) in the SFL. Sheldon Conde and Kal Lunders rushed for Del Oro touchdowns; Josh Pitts and Nolan O’Harran had touchdowns for Rocklin.

No. 4 Oak Ridge 34, No. 11 Granite Bay 7 in Granite Bay – Justin Lamson completed 15 of 19 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, Dylan Warfield rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and Avant Jacobs caught nine passes for 115 yards and also rushed for a touchdown as the Trojans (7-2, 4-2) beat the Grizzlies (4-5, 2-3) in the SFL. Evan Robinson had three catches for 99 yards, Mujahid Samad intercepted his sixth pass of the season and linebacker Hunter Nabers was all over the field on defense for Oak Ridge.

No. 5 Monterey Trail 41, Laguna Creek 7 at Monterey Trail – Otha Williams rushed for touchdowns of 81 and 37 yards and returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and Prophet Brown added 55- and 2-yard touchdown runs for the Mustangs (8-1, 4-0) in their key Metro League battle with the Cardinals (6-3, 3-1). Tyrel Brown rushed for 125 yards and a score for Laguna Creek.

No. 6 Capital Christian 61, Rio Americano 7 at Del Campo – Isaiah Bass rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on four carries; Max Rodarte had 121 all-purpose yards and Brevin Treadwell rushed for two touchdowns for Cougars (7-2, 5-0) in a Thursday Capital Athletic League game that the Raiders (2-7, 1-4) called before the end of the first half. Capital Christian will play host to No. 15 Vista del Lago on Friday for the league title.

No. 13 Cosumnes Oaks 23, No. 7 Elk Grove 12 at Elk Grove – Anthony Grigsby Jr. threw three touchdown passes – two to Branden Jennings – and Ishmael Rehberg had a critical fourth quarter interception as the Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1) rallied to beat the Thundering Herd (6-3, 4-2) in the Delta League. Carter Harris scored on a 65-yard run to give Elk Grove a 12-0 lead.

No. 8 Davis 47, Franklin 21 in Elk Grove – Brennen Garvin returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown to give the Blue Devils (8-1, 4-1) a 26-7 first half lead, then Aaron Turner rushed for two touchdowns and Payne Barksdale another in the second half to keep the Wildcats (3-6, 1-4) at bay in the Delta. Josiah Allen rushed for 102 yards and two touchdown on 15 carries and Regan Fonbuena had 11 tackles for Franklin.

No. 9 Vacaville 56, Fairfield 0 in Vacaville – Chris Island broke away for a 50-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the game and the Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0) continued to dominate the Falcons (0-9, 0-4) in the Monticello Empire League.

No. 12 Center 50, Lindhurst 0 in Olivehurst – Michael Harris threw five touchdown passes – three to Brandon Fernandes and two to Latrell Harris – and Cam Denham had a 10-yard touchdown run and intercepted a pass as the Cougars (9-0, 4-0) stormed past the Blazers (2-7, 0-4) in the Pioneer Valley League. Center will play host to league unbeaten Colfax on Friday for the league title.

No. 14 Placer 38, Ponderosa 7 in Shingle Springs – Hans Grassmann rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, Jesse Whigam had 149 yards on 10 carries and 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive lineman Micah Yokum had a strong all-around game and added to his team leading 9.5 sacks with one more quarterback corral as the Hillmen (7-2, 4-0) beat the Bruins (4-5, 1-3) in the Foothill Valley League.

No. 15 Vista del Lago 35, Sacramento 8 in Folsom – The Eagles (8-1, 5-0) built a 28-0 first half lead en route to the win over the Dragons (2-7, 1-4) in the Capital Athletic League.

No. 16 Pleasant Grove 55, Valley 0 at Cosumnes River College – Nathan Valencia threw five touchdowns, including 56- and 30-yard strikes to Max Loughran-Smith to lead the Eagles (6-3) over the Vikings (3-6) in a nonleague contest. Valencia, who has thrown 23 touchdown passes this season, also had scoring strikes to Kevin Watt, Jacob Couchor and Trey Kennedy.

No. 17 Lincoln 34, Nevada Union 3 in Lincoln – Seth Sampson rushed for a 65-yard touchdown and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from JT Willis and Preston Bean had 46- and 20-yard field goals to help the Fighting Zebras (5-4, 2-2) beat the Miners (5-4, 1-3) in the FVL.

No. 19 Rio Linda 63, Oakmont 35 in Roseville – The Knights (7-2, 3-1) scored 43 first-half points to easily prevail in the Foothill Valley League shootout with the Vikings (6-3, 1-3).

No. 20 Casa Roble 49, Dixon 7 in Dixon - Dylan Overstreet rushed for 187 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns and caught a 34-yard scoring pass from Marciano Huston, who had three scoring passes, and the Rams (6-3, 4-0) rolled Dixon (5-4, 2-2) in clinching the Golden Empire League. Defensive end Brad Rankin scored his second touchdown in as many weeks, this one on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Christian Brothers 41, Del Campo 7 in Fair Oaks – Luke Jones rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass and Jackson Ryan booted 42- and 37-yard field goals to help the Falcons (6-3, 3-2) defeat the Cougars (4-5, 2-4) in the CAL. Reed Mercer and Ryan Garrett also scored touchdowns for Christian Brothers.

Roseville 42, Bella Vista 6 in Fair Oaks – Jonathan Stewart rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, had 16 tackles, including two for a loss, and recovered a fumble, but it wasn’t enough for the Broncos (0-9, 0-6) against the Tigers (6-3, 4-1) in the Capital Valley Conference.

River Valley 50, Woodcreek 0 in Yuba City – Dalton Whiteley rushed for two touchdowns and sophomore Ryan Moore had a 28-yard touchdown run for the Falcons (4-5, 2-3) in their Capital Valley Conference win over the Timberwolves (2-7, 1-4).

Jesuit 47, Sheldon 13 at Sheldon – Daniel Susac threw touchdown passes to Jacob Hall, Cooper Shults, Anthony Chideme-Alfaro and Nathan Aufata I’tao Lewis and Hunter Donelson, Cash Taylor and Mauricio Murguia-Sarin rushed for touchdowns in the Marauders’ (4-5, 3-2) Delta win over the Huskies (2-7, 0-5). Sean Nixon had two touchdown passes for Sheldon.

Johnson 70, Florin 0 in Tahoe Park – The Warriors (7-2, 3-0), enjoying their best season in years, opened with a 32-point first quarter and continued to roll against the Panthers (0-9, 0-4) in the Greater Sacramento League.

Burbank 38, McClatchy 6 at Hughes Stadium – Quantrell Jackson Jr. threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead the Titans (1-8, 1-3) past the Lions (0-9, 0-4) in the Metro

Colfax 28, Bear River 7 in Lake of the Pines – John Beckman rushed for touchdowns of 29 and 8 yards, Luke Green caught a 34-yard touchdown pass and Juliono Martello rushed for a 7-yard score as the Falcons (7-2, 4-0) topped their PVL rival Bruins (6-3, 1-3).

Highlands 43, Vacaville Christian 28 in Vacaville - Chrichion Brown had three touchdown passes and ran for one, and Harim Reynolds had a touchdown catch, forced a fumble and had an interception for the Scots (8-1, 3-1) in Sierra Delta action against the Falcons (5-4, 1-3). Reynolds has 16 touchdown catches on the season.

Golden Sierra 51, Rio Vista 22 in Rio Vista – Ayden Nordby threw a touchdown pass to Calvin Peeler and the Grizzlies (7-2, 4-0) added six rushing touchdowns to beat the Rams (6-3. 1-3) in the Sierra Delta League.

Bradshaw Christian 55, El Dorado 7 in Placerville – Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes and Nate Grant each rushed for three touchdowns and Evan Zeppieri had a touchdown run after recovering a Cougars fumble to provide the leading highlights for the Pride (7-2, 4-0) in the Sierra Valley Conference. Rudy Cortes had a 52-yard touchdown run for El Dorado (3-6, 1-3).

Woodland 41, Mesa Verde 15 in Citrus Heights – Mason Thomas rushed for three touchdowns, Kyle Murrillo and Osvaldo Ensiso returned fumbles for touchdowns and Ernesto Fierro III returned an interception for a touchdown in leading the Wolves (6-3, 3-1) past the Mavericks (5-3, 2-2) in a Thursday Golden Empire League game. Shae Johnson rushed for a touchdown and Jaden Burger and Amdrew Larrieu combined for a touchdown catch for Mesa Verde.

Rosemont 28, Liberty Ranch 7 in Galt – DeMarco Brodnax recovered a fumble and caught two touchdown passes from Kyle Masterson and Zion Gedeon rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Wolverines (8-1, 3-1) over the Hawks (4-5, 2-2) in the Sierra Valley Conference.

Woodland Christian 49, Encina 0 in Woodland – Anders Johnson rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown as the Cardinals (7-2, 4-0) belted the Bulldogs (3-6, 3-1) in the battle for first place in the Sacramento Metro Athletic League.

Western Sierra Academy 42, Valley Christian 6 in North Highlands – Chris Delaloye rushed for touchdowns of 60, 38 and 4 yards and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Skyler Mauricio for the Wolves (4-5, 3-1) in their Sacramento Metro Athletic League win against the Lions (0-7, 0-4).