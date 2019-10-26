Rosemont Wolverines a win away from a championship: ‘We’re coming for Bradshaw’

The Rosemont Wolverines team made a football statement on Friday night in Sierra Valley Conference play with a dominant 28-7 win over Liberty Ranch in Galt.

The Wolverines (8-1, 3-1 SVC) controlled nearly the entire game against the Hawks (4-5, 2-2). Rosemont was efficient in the first half to take a 21-0 lead to remain within grasp of the championship.

A Division V small school, the Wolverines of the Sacramento City Unified School District have bounced back big after falling to Union Mine 34-33 Oct. 4.

Rosemont coach Rick Wanlin said he was most impressed with his team’s ability to play a complete game, something the Wolverines had not done this season. Zion Gedeon had another monster performance for the Wolverines, carrying 33 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s been our workhorse all year,” Wanlin said. “He’s leading our team in touchdowns he’ll probably have over 1,200 yards rushing. He came out as a backup last year and he told me he was going to have a big year (in 2019) and he’s doing it.”

Rosemont also got a big game from DeMarco Brodnax on both sides of the ball. The senior had 10 catches from Kyle Masterson for 82 yards and two scores while also making an impact on defense well with two interceptions.

“He did outstanding,” Gedeon said about his teammate. “(Brodnax) did what a good player should do – he provided for his team.”

Wanlin is in his second stint with Rosemont. He coached from 2008 until 2014 before taking a break. After two seasons away from the program, Wanlin returned to the sidelines in 2017. He also serves as the school’s wrestling coach and has done so since starting the program in 2004.

Rosemont is in the midst of its best season since opening in 2004. It has equaled the 2010 and 2013 seasons for victories with plenty of season left to play. And the Wolverines have clinched their eighth playoff since 2008.

Masterson played a clean game Friday without a turnover, completing 15 of 24 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Masterson is the third member of his family to be coached by Wanlin.

His eldest brother Tyler played quarterback for the Wolverines from 2009-2012. Dylan Masterson played quarterback as a freshman for the Wolverines before splitting time at tight end and outside linebacker, graduating last spring.

“What’s funny about the Mastersons is that they all have the same temperament,” Wanlin said. “They’re all relaxed, but they’re all super different personalities. Tyler was trying to always be that athlete kind of kid and trying to make plays. Dylan was very studious, very calm and very smart.

“Then you have Kyle who is actually like a comedian out there, but at the same time, has the smarts (and is) a little bit of Dylan and then wants to be the athlete like Tyler. So he’s trying to mimic his brothers while he’s playing. I think that helps him a lot.”

The Wolverines face their biggest challenge of the season next Friday. Rosemont plays at longtime small-school powerhouse Bradshaw Christian (7-2, 4-0) with the SVC league title on the line.

Gedeon had a simple message following Friday’s win.

“We’re coming for league champs,” he said. “We’re coming for Bradshaw.”