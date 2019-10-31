Prep of the Week: Branden Jennings, Cosumnes Oaks

Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack Branden Jennings (2), runs with the ball as the Elk Grove Thundering Herd host the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack at Elk Grove High School, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Special to The Bee

Branden Jennings has set himself apart on a team that can separate itself from the rest of the Delta League on Friday.

Last week, Jennings caught two touchdown passes in the 23-12 victory at Elk Grove to help Cosumnes Oaks stay atop the league standings. For his effort, he earned Bee Prep of The Week fan voting honors after more than 36,000 votes this week.

He makes plays on defense too.

“I’m proud of him,” Cosumnes Oaks first-year coach Andrew Bettencourt said. “He funnels his emotion to help lead what we call our ‘Controlled Chaos’ defense.”

And chaos is a fitting way to describe the Wolf Pack and what they’ve done this season.

After suffering a season-opening loss at Capital Christian, Cosumnes Oaks won seven of eight games and will play Davis at home to cap the regular season for the Delta championship. It’s certain that Jennings will be a big part of the game plan on both sides of the ball.

“B.J. is a selfless leader who is willing to sacrifice his own personal success for the greater good of the team,” Bettencourt said. “He’s always been a natural leader. When he exhibited he was swilling to get out of his comfort zone, he became a complete leader. With his outstanding effort in the weight room, on the field and his exceptional dedication to his academics, he held the standard for our program.

“Overall, he’s a great young man with an amazing heart who will be playing at the next level.”