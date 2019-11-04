Is your favorite football player listed? Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

High school students enjoy a football game this season. Vote for The Bee’s football Prep of the Week. jpierce@sacbee.com

These football players are your candidates for The Sacramento Bee’s Prep of the Week. Voting ends at noon Thursday.

Tyrel Brown, Laguna Creek: Rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass in a 38-35 win over River City.

Takeshi Faupula, Yuba City: Rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-3 win over Woodcreek.

Avant Jacobs, Oak Ridge: Five catches for 71 yards, 25-yard touchdown pass and a 92-yard kick-off return touchdown in a 30-21 win over Elk Grove.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gavin McAuliff, East Nicolaus: Rushed for three touchdowns and threw an 89-yarder in a 47-0 win over Williams.

Ty Uber, Ponderosa: Passed for three touchdowns and ran for one more in a 35-7 win over Oakmont.

Taylor Vaughn, Davis: Rushed for three touchdowns in a 27-14 win over Cosumnes Oaks.