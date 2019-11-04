High School Sports
Is your favorite football player listed? Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week
These football players are your candidates for The Sacramento Bee’s Prep of the Week. Voting ends at noon Thursday.
Tyrel Brown, Laguna Creek: Rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass in a 38-35 win over River City.
Takeshi Faupula, Yuba City: Rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-3 win over Woodcreek.
Avant Jacobs, Oak Ridge: Five catches for 71 yards, 25-yard touchdown pass and a 92-yard kick-off return touchdown in a 30-21 win over Elk Grove.
Gavin McAuliff, East Nicolaus: Rushed for three touchdowns and threw an 89-yarder in a 47-0 win over Williams.
Ty Uber, Ponderosa: Passed for three touchdowns and ran for one more in a 35-7 win over Oakmont.
Taylor Vaughn, Davis: Rushed for three touchdowns in a 27-14 win over Cosumnes Oaks.
