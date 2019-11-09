Gunfire in Stockton, ugly fight in Elk Grove mar high school football playoffs

Elk Grove’s Tre’von Frazier ignited a fight Friday when he yanked off the helmet of Oakmont defensive lineman John Wallentine and hit him in the back with it. Richard Pochop Photography

It’s supposed to be festive and fun on football Friday nights, a time for schools and communities to celebrate effort, achievement and teamwork.

The high school scene offers a lot of that, and we have seen it play out beautifully across the valley for more than 30 years on the regional beat. There were feel-good vibes dotted across the Sac-Joaquin Section for playoff openers for schools small, medium and large, but it was the chaos and mayhem at two games that cast a dark shadow of disappointment and disgust.

In Stockton, two 9-1 upstart programs met in what was a good, clean contest, the place bristling with 209 area-code pride. But with just under four minutes remaining, panic ensued inside the stadium that housed Lincoln and Edison.

The sound of echoing gun fire left players, coaches, cheerleaders and game staffers to freeze, or hit the ground, or both. The public address announcer urged calm, insisting correctly that the shots came from outside the stadium. Still, the image of players flat on their bellies, next to coaches, and the backdrop of cheerleaders hustling off the field was troublesome and sad.

Yes, Stockton has its crime issues like any big city in America, but this was an unfortunate look for those inside the stadium who have nothing to do with what caused the chaos. To see the flood of social media of “well, that’s Stockton for you” is misguided. Edison prevailed 35-21 and players afterward spoke of defending their city as much as their program.

At about the same time as that scene unfolded, the Elk Grove-Oakmont game some 37 miles north was marred by a player swinging a helmet, a referee getting decked, ejections, confusion and profound embarrassment for all sides.

After a run, Elk Grove quarterback Carter Harris was caught in a pileup where, according to Elk Grove coach John Heffernan, multiple witnesses said an Oakmont player “tried to break Carter’s ankle or leg, and then it got crazy.”

Elk Grove players say instances like this one, where quarterback Carter Harris has his legs wrapped up by an Oakmont defender, sparked a fight Friday night. Richard Pochop Richard Pochop Photography

Tre’von Frazier of the Thundering Herd lost his cool. He yanked off the helmet of Oakmont defensive lineman John Wallentine and conked him in the back with it, striking equal parts shoulder pads and cranium, igniting more chaos. Oakmont coach Tim Moore described Wallentine’s injury as, “a very solid bump. He’s got good head trauma, a concussion maybe. But he’s OK. He’s a great kid, a tough kid who is going into the Marines.”

It took several moments for referees to restore order. One Oakmont player was ejected as were three from Elk Grove, including Frazier.

Referee Bob Reede was, according to referee assigner Jim Jorgensen on Saturday, “hit inadvertently” while trying to separate bodies. Reede was on his knees for a long moment to collect himself after getting struck. Reede was replaced by an alternate and spent the rest of the game near the end zone. Jorgensen said Reede is OK.

Elk Grove won the Division II contest 41-22 but it took a serious reputation hit. The section office spent Saturday going over film to decide how many players it will suspend for the next game Friday at Vacaville.

Per section and CIF policy, any ejected player must sit out the following game. The section office has the authority to comb through film and sit any others who were deemed out of line. On the scene in general, assistant section commissioner Will DeBoard said, “This is unacceptable. We’ll be talking with both school on this situation.”

Oakmont and Elk Grove players peacefully went through the postgame hand-shake line.

“Really unfortunate, and some of it was really scary,” said Moore, the Oakmont coach. “It always takes two to tango. I’m not saying we’re innocent, but there’s a moment there where I’m thinking, ‘Holy smokes! Guys are getting mauled.’ My best description is that it was like a back-alley brawl. This isn’t high school football. Coach Heffernan and I had a moment there after it calmed down where we were thinking, ‘Oh my, what happened?’ I’m glad both teams handled the postgame with class.”

Heffernan grew up playing football in San Mateo, leading to a scholarship experience at Sacramento State. He is in his third season at Elk Grove, and is widely regarded as one of the good guys and good coaches in the business.

“The reason the fight broke out is Oakmont kids were doing extra stuff in the pile, and our guys got upset,” Heffernan said. “It doesn’t excuse what happened next. Frazier’s actions were totally against what we believe in and what we teach, He had no reason at all to do that and there will be consequences. When officials don’t take control of a game, at some point, kids take matters into their own hands. No one threw a helmet or punched the official. We were absolutely concerned for the referee and we’re glad he’s OK.”

Heffernan said this has to become a teachable moment. Football is an extension of the classroom. He addressed his team Friday night about what happened, and he will again Monday when practice resumes. He also spoke to Frazier, an otherwise nice kid who greets folks with a smile and firm handshake. But he now lives with this moment. It’s likely his prep career is over.

“I told Frazier he can’t act like that,” Heffernan said. “You’re in this game, a beautiful game of football, and if you feel that someone does you wrong, you have a chance to hit cleanly and within the rules on the next play. He got caught up in the moment and is embarrassed and remorseful.”