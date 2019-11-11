High School Sports

Now the games really matter: Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Zion Gedeon, Rosemont: Rushed 33 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-19 win over Livingston.

Nik Goodwin, Vista del Lago: Tossed two touchdowns, including the game-winner, in a 14-13 win over River Valley.

Erik Palmquist, Yuba City: Had 331 yards of total offense and five touchdowns and had a pick-6 in a 54-19 win over Christian Brothers.

Caleb Ramsuer, Monterey Trail: Rushed for 162 yards and had two scores in a 28-14 win over Pleasant Grove.

Dae’vonnie Williams, Foothill: Rushed for 290 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-30 win over Liberty Ranch.

Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988 and is award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes. Davidson was a high school athlete in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.
