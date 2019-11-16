Roundup: Folsom survives upstart Edison to extend section winning streak to 45

A lot was on the line Friday night in the Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinal game between Folsom and visiting Edison of Stockton.

Folsom, the section’s most dominant team of the last decade and a two-time defending CIF state champion, was seeking to continue its march to a 10th consecutive section title game. No. 8 Edison was looking to prove that it was a lot better team than the one the Bulldogs beat by 36 points in last year’s playoff.

When the thriller was over, both had a positive result.

C.J. Hutton’s touchdown catch and defensive pass breakup in the final minutes enabled the Bulldogs to win 45-42 and advance to Friday’s semifinals against No. 5 Monterey Trail.

Jacob Reithmeier completed 25 of 44 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns; Daniyel Ngata rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and Zack Cottrell and Elijhah Badger combined for 10 catches for 186 yards and four touchdowns as Folsom (10-1) extended its winning streak over section teams to 45 games.

For Edison (10-2) it was a gutty effort for the often maligned Stockton public school football programs.

The Vikings trailed 35-21 at the half and 38-28 early in the fourth quarter before they took a 42-38 lead with 5:59 to play after Treyvon Breckenridge threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demetrio Cavens-Summers. That came after Edison’s Chris Marsh recovered a Folsom fumble on a punt return. But Ngata returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards to Edison’s 25 and Hutton caught a 5-yard touchdown from Reithmeier to go back on top 45-42 with 3:49 to go.

Edison then drove from its 47 to the Folsom 23 and, on fourth-and-10, started to line up for a game-tying field goal attempt before calling timeout. Instead, the Vikings decided to go for the win.

Breckenridge scrambled out of the pocket and threw a pass into the end zone, where a crowd of players from both teams were waiting. Hutton was able to reach up and knock the ball away to advance Folsom’s season.

DIVISION I

No. 2 Oak Ridge 24, No. 7 Turlock 14 in El Dorado Hills – Avant Jacobs, Dylan Warfield and Gui Lozada scored touchdowns, Elijah Hansen had three sacks and Jacobs and Ryan Enney each had an interception in lifting the Trojans (9-2) over the Bulldogs (9-3) and into Friday’s semifinal against Inderkum. Oak Ridge led Turlock 14-0 at the half before the Tigers tied it 14-14 in the third quarter on two Anthony Frias touchdown runs.

No. 3 Inderkum 43, No. 6 Davis 21 in Natomas – Willie Hardy Jr. rushed for 138 yards and had scoring runs of 85 and 10 yards, Aaron Espero went for 127 yards and had a 10-yard score, Dino Watson had 52- and 29-yard touchdowns and the Tigers (11-0) produced 511 total yards in topping the Blue Devils (10-2). Luke Carrell rushed for a touchdown and threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Payne Barksdale for Davis, which trailed 28-21 midway in the third quarter.

No. 5 Monterey Trail 28, No. 4 St. Mary’s 21 in Stockton – Prophet Brown returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Williams and Viktor Timonin and Caleb Ramseur rushed for touchdowns to lead the Mustangs (11-1) past the Rams (6-5).

DIVISION II

No. 9 Whitney 28, No. 1 Rocklin 6 at Whitney HS – Dom Spence caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Eli Brickhandler and ran for a 12-yard score, Nick Tawney had two interceptions, including one he returned 38 yards for a touchdown, and Will Fischer rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats (6-6) stunned the rival Thunder (7-4).

No. 2 Cosumnes Oaks 31, No. 7 Granite Bay 20 in Elk Grove – Anthony Grigsby Jr. threw touchdown passes to Moses Oladejo, Ishamael Rehberg and Jaden Ramos and the Wolfpack (8-3) rallied for 17 unanswered fourth quarter points to beat the Grizzlies (5-7) and advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history. CO will host Delta League rival Elk Grove. Nicholas Poulos threw two touchdown passes to Cobe Weeks and rushed for a touchdown for Granite Bay.

No. 6 Elk Grove 52, No. 3 Vacaville 29 in Vacaville – Jeremy Crook rushed for three touchdowns, Carter Harris had touchdown bursts of 77 and 41 yards, Hunter Hall rushed for 80 yards and Khalani Riddick returned a kickoff 81 yards for the Thundering Herd (8-4) in their win over the Bulldogs (8-3).

DIVISION III

No. 1 Capital Christian 27, No. 9 Antelope 17 in Rosemont – Austin Amador completed 6 of 9 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown, Zeke Burnett rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and Max Rodarte had 4 catches for 71 yards to help the Cougars (9-2) prevail over the Titans (6-6). Quincy Gallon passed for a touchdown and also rushed for a score for Antelope.

No. 2 Placer 31, No. 10 Yuba City 28 in Auburn – Hans Grassmann rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, Jesse Whigam rushed for 133 yards on 21 carries, Alex Bohn booted three field goals and the defense blocked a game-tying 39-yard field goal attempt with 33 seconds to play to lift the Hillmen (9-2) over the Honkers (7-5). Nate Russell had an interception that set up Grassmann’s go-ahead 6-yard touchdown with 2:03 to play. Erik Palmquist returned a blocked field goal attempt 83 yards for a touchdown, threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Henry and rushed for a touchdown for Yuba City. Placer will play host to Buhach Colony in Friday’s semifinal.

No. 3 Buhach Colony 45, No. 6 Roseville 27 in Atwater – Nate Ruiz scored three touchdowns and the Thunder (11-0) scored six touchdowns of 46 yards or more in topping the Tigers (7-5). Cole Errecart scored a 43-yard touchdown on a fake punt for Roseville.

No. 4 Manteca 39, No. 5 Vista del Lago 35 in Manteca – Angel Garay scored on a 12-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds to play and Isaac Searcy intercepted a pass in the Manteca end zone on the final play to rally the Buffaloes (9-2) past the Eagles (9-3). Down 11 points early in the fourth quarter, Vista del Lago took a 35-32 lead with 4:20 to play on Ethan Menezes’ 34-yard touchdown run and Nik Goodwin’s touchdown pass and two-point conversion pass. Goodwin also threw 62- and 63-yard touchdown passes to Erik Johnson and Menezes, respectively, earlier in a game that had six lead changes.

DIVISION IV

No. 1 Rio Linda 41, No. 8 Vanden 14 in Rio Linda – The one-two punch of Cameron Skattebo and Abraham Banks propelled the Knights (9-2) past the Vikings (6-6) and into the semifinals against Sierra of Manteca. Devin Adams returned a kickoff 55 yards for Vanden.

No. 6 Merced 38, No. 3 Casa Roble 26 in Orangevale – Desmond Thompson scored three touchdowns and Cory Chapman added two scores as the Bears (7-5) rallied from a 20-6 first half deficit to beat the Rams (7-4). Marciano Huston threw 45- and 33-yard touchdown passes to Dylan Overstreet and Alex Stelmaszczyk and Austin Gandy rushed for two touchdowns for Casa Roble.

DIVISION V

No. 1 Center 62, No. 9 Colfax 7 in Antelope – Michael Wortham rushed for 60- and 40-yard touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown; Latrell Harris had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Brandon Fernandes returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown as the Cougars walloped their Pioneer Valley League rivals for the second time this season. Travyn Heimann returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown for Colfax.

No. 2 Ripon 41, No. 10 Foothill 7 in Ripon – Aaron Wood rushed for two touchdowns and Nathan Valdez booted 40- and 33-yard field goals as the Indians (9-2) beat the Mustangs (8-4).

Amador 17, No. 6 Rosemont 7 in Sutter Creek – The Buffaloes (10-1) scored two late fourth quarter rushing touchdowns to rally past the Timberwolves (9-3). Rosemont held a 7-3 lead for nearly 22 minutes after Zion Gedeon scored on a 3-yard run late in the second quarter.

No. 4 Bradshaw Christian 42, No. 12 Los Banos 13 in South Sacramento – Nate Grant rushed for two touchdowns, David Carr passed for a touchdown and rushed for a score, Jaylen Patterson had two interceptions and Evan Zeppieri had an interception and rushed for a touchdown as the Pride (9-2) beat the Tigers (6-6).

DIVISION VI

No. 2 Hilmar 49, No. 7 Bear River 17 in Hilmar – Seth Miguel completed 15 of 18 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns, Justin Barros scored three touchdowns and the Yellowjackets (10-1) jumped out to a 42-10 halftime lead in beating the Bruins (8-4). Ryder Kiggins and Tre Maronic rushed for Bear River touchdowns.

NORTHERN SECTION

DIVISION IV

East Nicolaus 48, Willows 8 in Nicolaus – Mitch Barker rushed for two touchdowns and Aaron Alestra had a rushing touchdown and intercepted a pass as the Spartans belted (10-1) the Honkers (3-8) in the playoff opener.