High School Sports

It’s playoff time: Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week

Folsom quarterback Jacob Reithmeier scores a touchdown during the first quarter against Jesuit at Sacramento State Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Folsom quarterback Jacob Reithmeier scores a touchdown during the first quarter against Jesuit at Sacramento State Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

Voting ends Thursday at noon.

Austin Amador, Capital Christian: Passed for a touchdown and ran for one in a 27-17 win over Antelope.

Elijah Hansen, Oak Ridge: Had four sacks and two tackles for loss in a 24-14 win over Turlock.

J.J. Ray, Inderkum: Ran for a touchdown, passed for one and blocked on key plays in a 43-21 win over Davis.

Jake Reithmeier, Folsom: Passed for 369 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-42 win over Edison.

Nick Tawney, Whitney: Had two interceptions, one to set up a touchdown and the other into the end zone in a 28-6 win over Rocklin.

Profile Image of Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988 and is award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes. Davidson was a high school athlete in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.
  Comments  