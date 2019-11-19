High School Sports
It’s playoff time: Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week
Voting ends Thursday at noon.
Austin Amador, Capital Christian: Passed for a touchdown and ran for one in a 27-17 win over Antelope.
Elijah Hansen, Oak Ridge: Had four sacks and two tackles for loss in a 24-14 win over Turlock.
J.J. Ray, Inderkum: Ran for a touchdown, passed for one and blocked on key plays in a 43-21 win over Davis.
Jake Reithmeier, Folsom: Passed for 369 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-42 win over Edison.
Nick Tawney, Whitney: Had two interceptions, one to set up a touchdown and the other into the end zone in a 28-6 win over Rocklin.
