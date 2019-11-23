The slipper fits: Whitney advances to section final with dramatic win over Jesuit

Whitney High running back Will Fischer ran for 160 yards on Saturday, his 18th birthday, in a 20-17 upset of No. 4 Jesuit in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs. The No. 9 Wildcats will play No. 6 Elk Grove on Friday at Hughes Stadium. Lenie’s Pictures

Whitney High School’s football Cinderella season came down to the right cleat of Zach Schreiner.

With 1:11 left in regulation Saturday in Carmichael and the game tied at 17, Schreiner lined up for a game-winning 38-yard field goal, which he drilled right down the middle. That gave the upstart Wildcats a 20-17 victory over Jesuit in a chippy Sac-Joaquin Section Division ll semifinal.

A year after going 0-10, Whitney faces a section championship game, Friday against Elk Grove at Sacramento City College.

The slipper still fits, the cleats, too, and the dream season for Whitney still has plenty of legs left.

“His leg was live and we had tons of confidence in him,” Whitney coach Zac McNally said of Schreiner. “He’s been big for us all year. Kickers win games.”

Wildcats running back Will Fischer was the offensive star Saturday. He ran for 160 yards after rushing for 171 against Rocklin in a 28-6 quarterfinal victory. Not that he needed a reason to celebrate but Saturday was also his 18th birthday.

“This was the best birthday present ever,” Fischer said. “Nothing is going to top this.”

Fischer is a loyal Wildcat who started playing in the youth program when he was in the fourth grade. He has been there for the good and bad, including last season’s winless campaign. Fischer loves to play running back after playing linebacker most of his youth career.

“Playing running back is a dream come true,” Fischer said. “I love the game and everything that comes with being a running back. I can’t even describe how good it feels to make a big run or a first down.”

Whitney quarterback Eli Brickhandler also played big when it mattered. He only completed eight passes for 94 yards but ran for 53 yards and had touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards.

Despite playing on the road, it felt as if Whitney was the home team. It brought a large crowd that dwarfed Jesuit’s – and it was loud. The Wildcats’ student section, “The X-Factor,” played a factor.

The team appreciated the support.

“Whitney (crowd) showed up today,” McNally said. “Our fans, The X-Factor, the parents and all the supporters were the difference. When we had a big play, we felt it behind us.”

Another noticeable difference with Whitney was its helmets. Their coach rewarded them with new white hats for beating Rocklin the previous week. Whitney athletic director Jason Feuerbach and McNally took a midweek road trip to Gridley to collect the gear and made the promise happen.

“When our coach said we could get (white helmets) if we beat Rocklin, it was like a dream,” Fischer said. “When we finally beat Rocklin and got the helmets, it was a dream come true. Getting our helmets was like a trophy for beating Rocklin.”

Whitney led 14-10 at the half and trailed 17-14 early in the fourth quarter after Ace Saca found the end zone from 4 yards out. Whitney’s Schreiner hit a 31-yard field goal with 7:02 left to tie the game at 17 before eventually hitting the game-winner.

After the long 2018 season, Whitney is riding their coach’s good mojo into the finals. The Wildcats have taken out Lincoln, Rocklin and Jesuit already — and think they can do more damage.

“There’s still more to come,” McNally said. “We are going to play a tough, well-coached Elk Grove team next. We will enjoy it today and focus on them tomorrow.”