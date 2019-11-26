Meet The Bee’s 2019 All-Metro volleyball teams, the MVP and coach of the year

The career numbers Alexa Edwards put up as an outside hitter include 2,083 kills, 219 blocks, 1,577 digs and 132 aces.

Alexa Edwards was the top player on the best high school volleyball team in Sacramento for 2019.

Over the last four years, the St. Francis star was a nightmare for opposing coaches to game plan against because of her unique skill set, and she defied odds by grinding out a season that she thought might not happen due to injury.

Edwards is The Bee’s Volleyball Player of the Year after an outstanding senior season for the Troubadours. She was a leader on a team that went 36-3 and won the program’s first Sac-Joaquin Section championship since 2012.

“This season was unexplainable,” Edwards said. “From winning the Merced and Chris Craft tournaments, winning the Delta League and finally winning a section title, I am so happy for the time that I got to play with my team, the memories we made, and how many great things we accomplished this year. I am leaving the program confident and excited to see what the future holds for next year’s team.”

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Edwards’ four-year career is full of accolades. She was the Delta League MVP in back-to-back-to-back seasons. The career numbers Edwards put up as an outside hitter include 2,083 kills, 219 blocks, 1,577 digs and 132 aces. She was a leader on and off the court with an impressive resume off the court.

Edwards is a 4.0 student and a student body officer. She will study social sciences and minor in Spanish at the University of Pacific in Stockton. She has hopes of one day becoming a civil rights attorney.

Edwards was a go-to player for St. Francis coach Alynn Wright since she stepped on campus as a freshman. Her first signature performance for Wright came against Whitney in the CIF Northern California playoffs in 2016. Whitney had eliminated St. Francis previously in the section playoffs, but a week later, Edwards poured on 31 kills to help the Troubadours advance.

“It was crazy,” Wright said on her performance that night. “At that moment I knew she was going to have an impact in our program.”

Edwards is one of four four-year players Wright has coached since she started at St. Francis in 1988. But coming into her senior year, Edwards’ season was in jeopardy because of offseason shoulder surgery.

“I honestly didn’t think I would be able to play this season after tearing my shoulder and getting surgery in April,” Edwards said. “I want to say a huge thank you to my surgeon Dr. Burger at Kaiser, without him, me playing this season wouldn’t have even been possible. Also a huge thank you to my trainer Al Biancani and his staff, several Rage (club-team) coaches, my St. Francis coaches and our trainer Kelly Ketcham. Because of their help and support, I was ready to play this season and I cannot express how grateful I am for that.”

Wright recognized the work and rehab Edwards put in.

“She was told after the surgery that she probably wouldn’t play her senior year,” Wright said. “She followed the doctor’s orders to a ‘T’ and was able to rehab sooner because she listened. Over the summer, she was in the gym at 5 in the morning working out. She really wanted to play her senior year.”

Edwards comes from an athletic background. She was able to gain from her parents a sense of how to prepare, compete and recover. Her mother, Cathy, played volleyball and graduated from UOP. Edwards signed with UOP, it was a family dream come true.

“I knew UOP was the best fit for me because of the amazing coaching staff,” Edwards said. “I am thankful to have had the opportunity to have other programs recruiting me, but the aspect that set Pacific apart was the fact that I know I will leave their program not only a better volleyball player but as a better person as well. If you asked me 3 years ago, I would have never believed that I would be going to Pacific.

“I don’t even think my mom thought I would be going there. But after visiting and spending time with the team and the coaches, I knew it was the place for me. Thinking about playing at Pacific makes me happy and proud that I get to continue to build on the legacy my mom made at the program.”

Edwards’ father, Franklin Edwards, was also a big time athlete. He was a first-round draft pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1981, winning an NBA championship there in 1983 and ending his career with the Kings from 1986-88.

“My parents are my role models in sports and in life,” Edwards said. “Their knowledge of the game and sports in general has helped me so much in terms of becoming the player I am today. I truly respect them and know that every piece of advice they give me is for the best interest of me and my betterment as a player and a person.”

Coach of The Year

Jeff Deter wanted a challenge.

When the opportunity presented itself to coach volleyball at Lincoln High School, he jumped at it.

Deter is the Bee’s Coach of The Year after guiding Lincoln to a 28-10 record, a Foothill Valley League Championship, a Sac-Joaquin Section Division V finals appearance and to the CIF Northern California semifinals.

“A bunch of people called me when the (Lincoln) position opened last year,” Deter said. “I asked my wife and when she said yes, I knew I had to take it.”

Not bad for a coach in his first season. Lincoln hadn’t won a league championship since 1975.

“I expected this year to be a battle for league,” Deter said on his thoughts before the season. “I love coaching. It’s what I love to do.”

Before taking the job at Lincoln, he had stops at other Sacramento area schools. He was at Golden Sierra between 1998-2005, Union Mine in 2006, Christian Brothers from 2009-2011 and Whitney in 2015.

His resume speaks for itself. In his time at those four schools, the teams won 11 league championships, six section championships and four NorCal championships.

Deter has done a ton of winning, but nothing for him was as exciting as this season. The personal thrill for Deter was coaching freshman daughter Jordyn. Prior to the season, a first.

“It has its highs and lows,” Deter said. “I’m harder on her than I am anyone else. All the kids know I don’t play favorites and I push them all just as hard. It’s just so surreal. First time coaching her, first time her setting. This year was fun.”

THE BEE’S TOP 20

1. St. Francis 36-3

2. Lincoln 28-10

3. Nevada Union 42-12

4. Oak Ridge 31-10

5. Vacaville 30-7

6. Cosumnes Oaks 29-10

7. Christian Brothers 27-10

8. Rocklin 24-13

9. Rio Americano 30-13

10. Del Oro 23-14

11. Colfax 25-12

12. Whitney 21-14

13. Union Mine 25-13

14. Vanden 23-5

15. Pleasant Grove 13-11

16. Woodcreek 21-10

17. Pioneer 37-6

18. Bear River 22-13

19. West Campus 21-5

20. Forest Lake Christian 20-11

The Sacramento Bee’s 2019 All-Metro Teams

Player of the year

Alexa Edwards, St. Francis, outside hitter, Sr.

Coach of the year

Jeff Deter, Lincoln

First team

Haley Burdo, Cosumnes Oaks, Sr.

Morgan Colyer, Lincoln, So.

Ramonni Cook, Cosumnes Oaks, Sr.

Kennedy Crane, Rocklin, Jr.

Ellie Eichhorn, St. Francis, Jr.

Allison Hakes, Folsom, Sr.

Chloe Henning, St. Francis, Jr.

Kealani Kuykendall, Oak Ridge, Sr.

Faith Menary, Nevada Union, Sr.

Aubrey Miller, Whitney, Sr.

Sophia Overstreet, Christian Brothers, Sr.

Annabelle Thalken, Rio Americano, Jr.

Second team

Kaylie Beck, Woodcreek, Sr.

Maddie Boerstra, Vista del Lago, Jr.

Emily Casner, Vanden, Sr.

Sydney Durana, Christian Brothers, Sr.

Ivana Erlandsen, Rocklin, Sr.

Raley Gilmore, Whitney, Jr.

Kira Givans, Rio Americano, Jr.

Paige Gwaltney, Rio Americano, Sr.

Kendall Hughes, Nevada Union, Sr.

Ella Jimenez, Del Oro, Jr.

Claire Kuykendall, Oak Ridge, Sr.

Ashley Magley, St. Francis, Jr.

Honorable mention

Nora Abou-Taleb, Oak Ridge; Gracie Adams, Rocklin; Kaity Barr, Del Oro; Grace Bliss, Colfax; Izzy Bandy, Vacaville; Colfax; KC Cochran, Woodcreek; Macey Cooper, Ponderosa; Christiana Cruz, Vacaville; Jordyn Deter, Lincoln; Victoria Espinoza, West Campus; Bella Fuentes, Pioneer; Kendall Gimenez, Whitney; Gigi Hurley, Christian Brothers; Jahniya Jackson, Cosumnes Oaks; Lulu Leppek, Rocklin; Vivian Light, Pleasant Grove; Margaret Malarkey, Christian Brothers; Alli McDonald, Union Mine; Kailee McLaughlin, Nevada Union; Allison Mick, Rocklin; Maddy Miller, Whitney; Ana Mora, Whitney; Jesiree Moral, St. Francis; Hailee Mulic, Colfax; Danica Nelson, St. Francis; Ella Nerli, Cosumnes Oaks; Lilian Patock, Christian Brothers; Lauren Patella, Camille Rivers, Vacaville; St. Francis; Paige Rudi, Pioneer; Jordan Sawyer, Oak Ridge; Kate Slack, Roseville; Jayhlin Swain, Cosumnes Oaks; Bella Thornbury, Bear River; Hannah Traynor, Del Oro; Sam Waiselewski, Vacaville; Emily Wahl, El Camino.