Monterey Trail ground game and time of possession dethrones Folsom dynasty

It required a Herculean effort to dethrone Folsom High School, and Monterey Trail came up with the perfect formula.

Controlling the line of scrimmage and the time of possession, the fifth-seeded Mustangs of the Elk Grove Unified School District stunned top-seeded Folsom 35-23 in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal on Friday night in Folsom.

The Bulldogs had their quest of reaching a section final for the 10th consecutive time derailed, falling for the first time in the section – or any playoff game – since 2016, which was followed by CIF NorCal and State Division I-AA titles in 2017 and 2018 and a 10-1 start this season. Folsom had won a remarkable 96 of 98 games against section competition in recent years coming into the weekend.

Caleb Ramsuer rushed 38 times for 132 yards and three short touchdown runs to cap drives of 14, 15 and 13 plays, and Folsom was limited to just 10 plays in the second half in losing the time of possession game, 40 minutes to eight.

Prophet Brown rushed for 90 yards and Viktor Timonin hit Antonio Williams with a 15-yard touchdown to cap a 16-play drive with 2:14 to go.

Montrey Trail (12-1) will face Oak Ridge (10-2) in the finals Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Hughes Stadium.

No. 2 Oak Ridge 56, No. 3 Inderkum 21 in El Dorado Hills – Reserve running back Gui Luzada rushed for four touchdowns, Justin Lamson threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 85 yards, Avant Jacobs had nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown and the Trojans (10-2) scored 35 unanswered points to beat the Tigers (11-1) and advance to the finals for the third time in D-I this decade.

It was 28-21 at one point before the Trojans took off.

DIVISION II

No. 6 Elk Grove 28, No. 2 Cosumnes Oaks 20 at Cosumnes Oaks – Carter Harris threw a 41-yard game-clinching, fourth quarter touchdown pass to Khalani Riddick, Hunter Hall had a 67-yard touchdown run and the Thundering Herd (9-4) picked off four passes – two by Kade Jordan – in beating the Wolfpack (8-4).

Cosumnes Oaks closed to 21-20 on Kevin Duarte’s 41-yard field goal, his second of the game, with 1:07 left to play in the third quarter. Elk Grove avenged a 23-12 loss to Cosumnes Oaks in Delta League play and will play Saturday afternoon’s Whitney-Jesuit winner 7 p.m. Friday at Hughes Stadium.

DIVISION III

No. 2 Placer 21, No. 3 Buhach Colony 20 in Auburn – Jesse Whigam rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass, and Hans Grassman had 122 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and scored on a decisive two-point conversion run in the fourth quarter to rally the Hillmen (10-2) past the Thunder (11-1) and send Placer to its fourth consecutive section title game.

Buhach Colony’s Cal-bound Trey Paster had a 97-yard touchdown run in the first half and scored on a 37-yard run with 2:37 to play to cut Placer’s lead to 21-20, but the Atwater school missed the extra point attempt.

No. 4 Manteca 20, No. 1 Capital Christian 14 in Rosemont – Ryan Ward and Jacob De Jesus combined for two touchdown passes and Angel Garay had a key fourth quarter interception to help the Buffaloes (10-2) upset the defending section champion Cougars (9-3). Justin Hope returned an interception for a touchdown and Austin Amador threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Max Rodarte for Capital Christian, which suffered its lone NorCal loss. Manteca will play Placer 4 p.m. Saturday at Hughes Stadium for the championship.

DIVISION IV

No. 4 Sierra 21, No. 1 Rio Linda 14 in Rio Linda – Shane Johnson passed for 55 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 34 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown late in the third quarter in helping the Timberwolves (10-3) rally for 21 second half points and beat the defending champion Knights (9-3).

Sierra stopped Rio Linda on the Timberwolves’ 12-yard line on the last play of the game. Cameron Skattebo and Abraham Banks scored touchdowns for Rio Linda.

DIVISION V

No. 1 Center 47, No. 4 Bradshaw Christian 12 in Antelope – Michael Wortham completed all seven of his passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Cougars (12-0) over the Pride (9-3) and into a championship game for the third time in program history.

This one will be next Saturday at Hughes Stadium at noon against No. 2 Ripon. Wortham rushed for touchdowns of 85, 66 and 22 yards. Brandon Fernandes had four catches for 86 yards and three touchdowns and Legend Young rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for Center, off to the best start in program history.

NORTHERN SECTION

DIVISION III

No. 4 Paradise 28, No. 1 West Valley 13 in Cottonwood – Tyler Harrison rushed for touchdowns of 88, 72 and 43 yards and Brendon Moon returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown to lead the Bobcats (12-0) to an emotional semifinal victory against the Eagles (11-1) of Shasta County.

Paradise will play No. 2 Sutter on Saturday, Nov. 30 for the championship. The Bobcats played without six players who were suspended by the CIF for unsportsmanlike conduct during an on-field skirmish the week before against Live Oak of Sutter County and then lost the appeal to a section committee, arguing that four player were only trying to help stop the fight.

No. 2 Sutter 25, No. 3 Lassen 7 in Sutter – Cory McIntyre rushed for touchdowns of 66 and 14 yards, Brandon Taddy had a 31-yard touchdown reception and Daniel Cummings a 21-yard rushing touchdown to lead the Huskies (10-2) over the Grizzlies (9-3) from Susanville.

DIVISION IV

No. 1 East Nicolaus 48, No. 5 Shasta 20 in Nicolaus – Aaron Alestra rushed for three touchdowns, including two 68 yard bursts; Gavin McAuliffe threw 74- and 39-yard touchdown passes to David Earhart and Mitch Barker; and the defending section champion Spartans (11-1) intercepted three passes in beating the Bears (6-6) in the semifinals.

East Nicolaus will play No. 2 Pierce on Wednesday night for the section title.

No. 2 Pierce 46, No. 3 Winters 7 in Arbuckle – The Bears (8-4) took advantage of five Warriors turnovers and scored 32 unanswered second half points to advance to the section championship game. Jose Escobedo recovered two fumbles for Winters (5-7).