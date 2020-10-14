With a longtime football coach hospitalized, prep seasons still in a COVID-19 limbo

Tim Moore spent his 48th birthday laid out.

He woke up on Saturday morning in a hospital room, hooked up to tubes, surrounded by medical personnel in masks.

COVID-19.

The longtime teacher and football coach at Oakmont High School was admitted that morning to Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center, not too far from his work and alma mater. Moore was diagnosed with the virus that already turned his and every teacher, coach, student and parent’s world upside down.

Teachers and coaches have spent the better part of the last five academic months remotely in a distance-learning world in an effort to curtail the coronavirus pandemic.

Moore’s fiance, Julie, recognized an otherwise healthy man was suddenly not well. Julie is an emergency nurse at the hospital in which Moore was admitted.

“Yeah, COVID is no joke,” Moore said via text Monday, adding, “especially for me since I’m susceptible to pneumonia, which I got last Wednesday on top of this. Thankfully, Julie was by my side and realized I was basically losing consciousness, and she called 911. Medics said she called just in time.”

Moore added, “Today is Day 3 in the hospital and the COVID meds are supposed to take over today, so I’m looking forward to a turnaround. I need to be able to breathe on my own or with low level of oxygen help. Thankful that I was in pretty good shape going into this.”

Moore said his fiance is not showing symptoms of the virus and is isolating, eager to get cleared to return to work “and help people,” he said.

In his 21st year at Oakmont, Moore said he has been moved by the outpouring of support of his players, past and present, and coaches from across the region. He said his football program is a tight-knit one, and has been for years.

“A lot of well wishes and prayers,” Moore said of the support. “I’m a very fortunate person. Thankful.”

Said Casa Roble coach Chris Horner, “I’m glad Tim is getting healthy and kicking this thing. It’s scary because it affects everybody differently.”

Plea to players everywhere: Be wise, be safe

Moore said his diagnosis is proof that the virus can impact anyone, that it takes no political sides, that it preys on people of any age or gender.

“Just want to encourage everyone to stay true to the health guidelines,” Moore said. “Especially want our players and all players out there to be careful. It’s easy for them to get lazy about wearing their mask and social distance. They may not be as much of a risk but us coaches are, and people can pass it on to us easily.”

Oakmont resumed modified, pod-like football conditioning on its Roseville campus Monday, without Moore to lead the way. Assistant coaches have taken over, and senior leaders such as receiver James Mintmier helped keep things going smoothly.

“We can’t wait to get Coach Moore back,” said Mintmier, a three-sport athlete who carries a 3.9 GPA. “We all love Coach Moore He’d do anything for us, and we know that. We appreciate him.”

Mintmier said Oakmont players — and regional players in general — “can do our part” in dealing with the coronavirus.

“We can make sure we follow the rules, do things the right way,” Mintmier said. “We’re all ready to have a season.”

Prep sports still on hold

The coronavirus pandemic has led to most schools in California to start the academic year remotely. More schools are opening in a hybrid model, including those in Placer County. Monday was the first day Oakmont started a hybrid, on-campus model of education.

The high school sports calendar was pushed back to January and the spring months by the California Interscholastic Federation to allow more time to distance from the virus, to prepare, and to get seasons in.

But if the COVID-19 numbers were to spike, those seasons could be delayed even more, or canceled.

“We all want this football season to happen, so we have to take care of each other,” Moore said. “We are a special brotherhood in football, so we need to treat each other that way.”

Area coaches echo Moore’s theme.

“This is something we all have to be aware of,” Horner of Casa Roble said. “Oakmont being in our back yard, this is a reminder for sure that it can affect anyone at any time. It definitely serves as a reminder and puts things into perspective that we need to continue to be vigilant with enforcing health guidelines that are put in place for us.”

Moore said he looks forward to leaving the hospital, perhaps as early as Thursday. In time, he will resume football conditioning drills, teaching — a full life that includes boating on the river with his soon-to-be bride.

Said Moore, “Life is good!”