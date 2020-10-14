Bee’s Best Prep Football Poll: Vote for the best offensive player for 2020-21

Normally, the topic of high school football at this time of year would be focused on league races, playoff positioning, rankings and top players.

There is no normal. There is no discussion of any of this.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed prep sports in California back into the winter months, in 2021, meaning there will be no season in 2020. The only high school football playing out on the entire West Coast is in Arizona, but not in California, Oregon, Washington or Nevada. College football in this state will start next month, but the college ranks have what the prep level does not to ensure COVID-19 testing: finances. What we can do while we are all in a football holding pattern is drum up discussion of “Who’s Best.” The Bee ran a preseason rankings package Aug. 22 to maintain tradition, and we also ran a preseason All-Metro watch list of top players.

So how about a poll to get in the football mood? Voting ends at noon Friday, Oct. 23.

Loading…