Bee Best Prep Poll: Vote for the best defensive player in Sacramento

Monterey Trail Mustangs Prophet Brown (10), stiff arms Oak Ridge Trojans Vinni Mini (7), as the Oak Ridge Trojans play the Monterey Trail Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I final Football game at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento, Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Monterey Trail Mustangs Prophet Brown (10), stiff arms Oak Ridge Trojans Vinni Mini (7), as the Oak Ridge Trojans play the Monterey Trail Mustangs in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I final Football game at Hughes Stadium in Sacramento, Saturday, November 30, 2019. Brian Baer Special to The Bee

What’s the old saying about football?

Defenses win championships? Something like that. You need stoppers at all levels of the game, right on down to the high school ranks.

Though college football returns in this state starting in November, football will not kick off in California until January to hold off COVID-19. But it’s never too early to talk stoppers.

We broke down the area’s best teams in an August story with the most expanded rankings package in Bee history, to maintain tradition of preseason stories, and we offered up a who’s who list of players to watch, so how about a voting poll to see whom you think is the region’s best defender heading into the season.

Who is the area’s top defensive player entering the season?

Joe Davidson
Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988 and is award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes.
