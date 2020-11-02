Sacramento Bee Logo
Bee Best Prep Football Poll: Vote for the best lineman in Sacramento

The Jesuit Marauders, come on the to the field before the game as they face the Christian Brothers Falcons in the Holy Bowl at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College Saturday Sep 14, 2019. Brian Baer Special to The Sacramento Bee

It all starts in the trenches in this sport, right?

The big guys with big personalities who live to eat, hit a sled and unleash on opponents on game night.

Game night won’t happen until January with the seasons pushed back to give the state time to prepare and deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but teams are conditioning. The large fellows lead the charge.

Some dotted our Bee preseason watch list of players and others are included in our expanded preseason rankings.

In Elk Grove, Simione Pale, all 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds of him, is the next notable Thundering Herd “Hammerhead.” His father, James Pale, is an assistant coach with the program. Across town at Franklin High, the Wildcats have two bruisers in Tyler Keinath and Christian Salinas.

In Placer County, Bobby Piland is a 6-1, 285-pound wrecking ball with a shock of Thor-like blond hair. His teammate is Ilaisa Gonebure, a 6-4, 325-pound man mover.

In El Dorodo County, at Union Mine High, Jaxon King ducks in doorways at 6-8 and 280 pounds, his size 16 feet a challenge to shop for.

You get the idea. Be it blocking or tackling or both, the guys on this list warrant a vote for the area’s top lineman.

Voting ends at noon Friday, Nov. 6.

