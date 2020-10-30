Sacramento Bee Logo
EA Sports: Vote winner Ethan Archuleta plays big for powerhouse Elk Grove

Ethan Archuleta registered 96 tackles for Elk Grove High School.
Ethan Archuleta registered 96 tackles for Elk Grove High School. Richard Pochop

Ethan Archuleta plays big.

Never mind that the Elk Grove High School junior does not tilt the field as a shadow-casting giant. He plays big enough to make it count, and he boasts of big grades. He also has quite the backing.

Archuleta won The Bee’s online voting for best defender for this coming seasonin a poll that produced more than 55,000 total votes.

His teammates call him EA Sports, and Archuleta has produced video game-like success.

As a hard-charging 5-foot-8, 170-pound linebacker in 2019, Archuleta registered 96 tackles, including 16 against Jesuit. He played a paramount role in helping Elk Grove win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship, cruising past Whitney, 35-0.

Elk Grove comes into the season Bee-ranked No. 7.

