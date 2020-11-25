Prep notes: Section commissioner says sports seasons not likely to start on time

Elk Grove’s Kade Jordan, top, and teammate Jack Spithorst, rear, bring down Whitney quarterback Eli Brickhandler for a sack in the fourth quarter of the high school football Sac Joaquin Section D2 championship game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Sacramento City College’s Hughes Stadium. Elk Grove beat Whitney 35-0. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Optimism among athletes, coaches, parents, boosters and backers remains high for high school sports to start in January, even if the outlook is a great deal more grim within the governing bodies of California prep sports.

The California Interscholastic Federation in July pushed the start of the 2020-2021 sports calendar to January in an effort to buy time against the coronavirus pandemic that has closed schools, allowed some to return in hybrid situations, delayed the openings of others and has put sports on hold.

The Sac-Joaquin Section is the second-largest of the 10 sections in the state. It includes regional schools from as far south as Turlock, as far west as Vacaville and Woodland, as far north as Nevada Union in Grass Valley and Yuba City and as far east as El Dorado. The sports season delays are rooted in the colored tiers in the state, restrictive areas based on the status of COVID-19 in the community.

One line of thinking is if schools are closed and restaurants are allowed only dine-out or delivery, then how can high school sports expect a chance to start? The counter thought is that closing schools and restaurants and not allowing sports or any extracurricular activities is more harmful than helpful, given the mental health toll, for one, and given the high survival rate for children with the disease.

And the other counterpoint: COVID-19 is not a game. The immediate concern now is holiday gatherings — Thanksgiving and Christmas — as this is the season for families to reunite. Such gatherings could result in a spike up in COVID-19 numbers.

To be sure, each of the 10 section commissioners is keeping an eye on all the data. The CIF and its commissioners continue to stress that they will rely on county health guidelines. The frustration shared by all involved is the lack of action or announcement from the governor’s office regarding updates. Coaches and parents vented to The Bee last month about the delays and concerns.

Sac-Joaquin Section commissioner Mike Garrison in a memo to all section schools, nearly 200, wrote Friday, “When we combine the lack of guidelines from the State of California, along with the majority of our membership being under the purple (most-restrictive) tier, it means there is a very strong chance that Season 1 sports will not start on time.”

Garrison added that the California Department of Public Health was scheduled to release youth sports guidelines Nov. 13. It didn’t happen. They have been postponed.

Said Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, “(I have) a lot of friends with kids very, very active in sports that have been very frustrated by this entire experience. It’s incredibly important that we do our physical activities safely.”

Added Garrison in the memo, “It is truly the understatement of the year that you (our membership), the Section staff, your Section Executive Committee, the State CIF Commissioners and the State CIF Office are frustrated, which we all understand. Unfortunately, there is nothing any of us can do in regard to returning to competition until the State (CDPH & Governor’s office) releases those guidelines.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

Garrison reminded that local county health departments will have the final say on if prep sports can play out this academic year. School districts and the section offices and CIF in general will rely on that data and input, and it will provide a “pathway” for competition and to determine high risk versus low risk.

Already in Los Angeles County, the Foothill League alerted its member schools Thursday that programs will not play nonleague games for all winter sports, the contests that happen before conference games.

On Tuesday, Sacramento County registered its highest one-day total of new infections, nearly 1,000, leading county Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye to say, “I am really concerned. I really am. This will impact our ability to have schools, places of worship and restaurants open.”

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state increased 81.3% in the past 14 days, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s top health official. Those numbers alarm those in education while those pushing for a restart to prep sports argue that young people are at the lowest risks.

Social media pages

Facebook pages created by parents of players without seasons include threads of thoughts, some angry that sports have been paused and others insisting delays are for the greater good of overall health.

One such page on Instagram — @cif_letusplay — is urging “CIF Athletes to come together” on Sunday in front of the State Capitol to be heard.

The post reads, “We need to show how important athletic competition is to us. We need them (state officials) to hear our voices. We need them to make the right choice. We need them to LET US PLAY!”

Had there been no coronavirus, a major what-if, the CIF State finals would be held this weekend, in clear, crisp conditions.

Combine showcase

There was no fall football season, but a number of regional athletes impressed in the National Preps Showcases dotted across the state, including Saturday’s event in Solano County.

With protocols followed (masking, disinfecting) and spacing, the combine-like setting at Saturday’s Bay Area Showcase in Vacaville featured the skills of lineman, defenders and skill players. Drills were filmed. Clips will be sent out to college recruiters across the country.

The offensive MVP was St. Mary’s of Stockton receiver Jadyn Marshall. He is rated by 24/7Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Northern California.

The defensive MVP was cornerback Zeke Berry of De La Salle, the national powerhouse that is scheduled to play Elk Grove, Folsom at St. Mary’s at home this coming winter, if a season plays out. Berry is rated by 24/7 as the top defensive prospect in Northern California.

The linemen portion of the camp was led by Jon Osterhout and his highly acclaimed LinemenWinGames program that specializes in technique.

The class of 2021 lineman MVP at this camp was Sawyer Hays of Christian Brothers. The co-2020 class linemen MVPs were Drew Azzopardi of San Mateo and Bobby Piland of Rocklin. The class of 2023 lineman MVP was Zaire Simonton of Antelope. The co-offensive linemen MVP were Eric Bristow of Rio Americano and Jackson Brown of San Ramon Valley in Danville.

One of the defensive breakout prospect awards went to cornerback Dorian Blackwell of Folsom.

Among the section athletes who impressed:

Quarterbacks: Anthony Garcia, Capital Christian; Ryan Vaughan, Vacaville.

Receivers: Cameron Sampson, Capital Christian.

Running backs: Darius Crowther of Christian Brothers; Raheem Holt of Vanden; Kai Nunley of Vacaville Christian.

Tight ends: Luke Levengood, Vacaville.

Offensive linemen: Dean Abdullah, Antelope; Cole Gustafson, Rocklin; Jaxon King, Union Mine; Benjamin Newman, Granite Bay.

Linebackers: Tim Thomas of St. Mary’s.

Defensive backs: Jomarion Briggs, Lincoln-Stockton; Daniel Hughes, Vanden; Jerry Huddleston, Antelope; Jalon Jackson, Buhach Colony; Jaelen Nichols, Central Catholic; Nick Murray, St. Mary’s; Amorion York, Vanden.

Defensive linemen: Kelvin Jackson of Center; Apollo Jeffs of Folsom; Akio Martinson of Del Oro.